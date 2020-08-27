New Hampshire Judicial Branch Selects FirstLight

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstLight, a leading provider of fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud, and unified communications services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, announced today that the New Hampshire Judicial Branch recently selected FirstLight for its unified communications and hosted voice services.

FirstLight provided voice-related networking equipment, 1,200 new handsets to support more than 40 offices and court locations, and new conference bridge lines to support the important work of the New Hampshire courts.

The New Hampshire Judicial Branch is comprised of supreme, superior, district, family and probate courts for the State of New Hampshire. The court system's mission is to preserve the rule of law and protect the rights and liberties guaranteed by the United States and New Hampshire Constitutions.

"This was an extensive project requiring significant coordination between the court system, FirstLight and another third-party provider," explained Matthew Seaton, CIO for the New Hampshire Judicial Branch. "This project resulted in improved voice quality, reduced wait times, and substantial cost savings. Most importantly, we have improved communications and efficiencies across the organization. We are delighted with the results."

The state's court system has a long, positive working relationship with FirstLight. The court system relies on FirstLight for scalable, high-speed Internet services and connectivity of all courts to its central enterprise software systems and e-government applications.

FirstLight's Manchester, N.H. data center also provides the New Hampshire Judicial Branch with enterprise-class security and disaster recovery for the continuity of its mission-critical operations and support of its cloud-based applications. The data center's close proximity to judicial branch offices is convenient for accessibility and allows both organizations the opportunity to collaborate.

"As we see so often with state and municipal organizations, having secure connectivity leveraging modern communications systems is critical for staff who deal with sensitive information that needs to be disseminated quickly, securely, and accurately among colleagues," said Kurt Van Wagenen, FirstLight's President and CEO. "It's truly a privilege for FirstLight to provide the communications tools necessary for the New Hampshire Judicial Branch to fulfill its mission."

About FirstLight

FirstLight, headquartered in Albany, New York, provides fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud and unified communications services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic connecting more than 9,000 locations in service with more than 30,000 locations serviceable by our more than 20,000-route mile network. FirstLight offers a robust suite of advanced telecommunications products featuring a comprehensive portfolio of high bandwidth connectivity solutions including Ethernet, wavelength and dark fiber services as well as dedicated Internet access solutions, data center, cloud and voice services. FirstLight's clientele includes national cellular providers and wireline carriers and many leading enterprises, spanning high tech manufacturing and research, hospitals and healthcare, banking and financial, secondary education, colleges and universities, and local and state governments.

About the New Hampshire Judicial Branch

The New Hampshire Judicial Branch includes the Supreme Court, the Superior Court, and the Circuit Court. The Circuit Court has three divisions: the District Division, the Probate Division and the Family Division.

