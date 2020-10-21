New Hampshire Leaders Join A Day for Democracy Initiative and Pledge to Help Their Employees Vote
Oct 21, 2020, 08:00 ET
BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Day for Democracy today announced that the leaders of New Hampshire businesses, representing more than 10,000 employees in the state, have joined the initiative and pledged to help their employees vote in the upcoming elections. In taking the pledge, these executives committed to giving their employees time off to vote, and/or to help their employees register and exercise their right to vote in local, state and national elections on their terms – whether at polling locations or from the safety of their own home.
The CEOs and business leaders who took the pledge come from a diverse range of industries across New Hampshire. Organizations taking the pledge include McLane Middleton, the largest law firm in New Hampshire; Southern New Hampshire University; New Hampshire Public Radio; the Greater Manchester Chamber; Merchants Fleet; WEDÜ; Pastori | Krans; the Squam Lakes Conservation Society; and Maroun Landscaping.
"We took the pledge with A Day for Democracy because, as a firm, we are committed to the communities in which we live and work," said Cathleen A. Schmidt, Executive Director and CEO of McLane Middleton. "Our democracy works best when everyone has a voice. America's CEOs have a role to play when it comes to increasing voter turnout, and we encourage leaders from all industries in New Hampshire to take the pledge with A Day for Democracy to help increase voter participation."
In taking the pledge, these New Hampshire business leaders joined hundreds of top-ranked firms across the country in industries ranging from finance, real estate and construction, venture capital and higher education, to entertainment, hospitality and health care. In all, more than 330 companies representing more than 1.5 million employees have taken the A Day for Democracy pledge.
"The U.S. has one of the lowest voter turnout rates of any democracy in the world," said Peter Palandjian, Chairman and CEO of Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation, who founded the coalition. "I'm so proud that CEOs in New Hampshire are stepping up and making sure that their employees can exercise their right to vote in the upcoming elections. Together, we can get the vote higher."
A Day for Democracy is a NON-partisan initiative founded by CEOs to encourage employers across the U.S. to take a pledge to help increase voter participation. The initiative was founded in Boston, Massachusetts and has quickly grown into a nationwide movement. More information about A Day for Democracy, a list of voter resources and the full list of companies joining the initiative can be found on the website: www.aDayforDemocracy.com.
About A Day for Democracy:
A Day for Democracy is a NON-partisan initiative founded by CEOs to encourage employers across the U.S. to take a pledge to help increase voter participation in the U.S. In taking the pledge, these leaders are committing to take action to give employees time off to vote, and/or to help workers register and access their right to vote – in local, state and national elections – on their terms, whether at polling locations or from the safety of their own home. The initiative was founded in Boston, Massachusetts.
To learn more, and to join CEOs across the U.S. in taking this pledge, visit www.aDayforDemocracy.com.
SOURCE A Day for Democracy