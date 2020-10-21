New Hampshire Leaders Join A Day for Democracy Initiative and Pledge to Help Their Employees Vote

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Day for Democracy today announced that the leaders of New Hampshire businesses, representing more than 10,000 employees in the state, have joined the initiative and pledged to help their employees vote in the upcoming elections. In taking the pledge, these executives committed to giving their employees time off to vote, and/or to help their employees register and exercise their right to vote in local, state and national elections on their terms – whether at polling locations or from the safety of their own home.

The CEOs and business leaders who took the pledge come from a diverse range of industries across New Hampshire. Organizations taking the pledge include McLane Middleton, the largest law firm in New Hampshire; Southern New Hampshire University; New Hampshire Public Radio; the Greater Manchester Chamber; Merchants Fleet; WEDÜ; Pastori | Krans; the Squam Lakes Conservation Society; and Maroun Landscaping.

"We took the pledge with A Day for Democracy because, as a firm, we are committed to the communities in which we live and work," said Cathleen A. Schmidt, Executive Director and CEO of McLane Middleton. "Our democracy works best when everyone has a voice. America's CEOs have a role to play when it comes to increasing voter turnout, and we encourage leaders from all industries in New Hampshire to take the pledge with A Day for Democracy to help increase voter participation."

In taking the pledge, these New Hampshire business leaders joined hundreds of top-ranked firms across the country in industries ranging from finance, real estate and construction, venture capital and higher education, to entertainment, hospitality and health care. In all, more than 330 companies representing more than 1.5 million employees have taken the A Day for Democracy pledge.

"The U.S. has one of the lowest voter turnout rates of any democracy in the world," said Peter Palandjian, Chairman and CEO of Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation, who founded the coalition. "I'm so proud that CEOs in New Hampshire are stepping up and making sure that their employees can exercise their right to vote in the upcoming elections. Together, we can get the vote higher."

A Day for Democracy is a NON-partisan initiative founded by CEOs to encourage employers across the U.S. to take a pledge to help increase voter participation. The initiative was founded in Boston, Massachusetts and has quickly grown into a nationwide movement. More information about A Day for Democracy, a list of voter resources and the full list of companies joining the initiative can be found on the website: www.aDayforDemocracy.com.

The full list of pledge participants includes:

13th Chamber Inc.

Go Media

Parata Systems

13th Floor Investments

Golden State Medical

Pastori | Krans, PLLC

4DWN Project

GoodCities

Pearlmark

Acropolis Advisors

Goodwin

PHDouglas & Associates

AEW

goop

Pohlad Companies

AIS

Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce

Poxy Clinical

Akili Interactive Labs

Greater Manchester Chamber

Procurated

Akwyar

Hand Surgery PC

Project D.E.E.P.

Alan Biller and Associates

Harvard University

Purple Heart Foundation

AllTrails

Health Resources in Action

Putnam Investments

Alternative Compassion Services

Hemenway & Barnes, LLP

Qlik

Amblin Partners

Highland Capital Partners

Rapid7

American Federation of Teachers

Hill Holliday

Recognize Partners LLC

American Realty

Hourglass Wine Company

Regan Associates

AMG

HubSpot

RFPIO

Arabesque Systematic USA

IBEW Local 103

Rho Capital

Archer, Byington, Glennon & Levine LLP

Idea Grove

Risk Strategies

Ares Management

il Casale & The Wellington

Rock Solid Solutions

Armstrong Flooring

inSegment

Root Captial

Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena

InsideOut Sports and Entertainment

Rue Gilt Groupe

Autodesk

Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA)

RxMx

Bain & Co

Intercontinental Managment

Samuels & Associates

Bain Capital

Intercontinental Real Estate

Saunders Hotel Group

Bank of America

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

SCAN Health Plan

Baron Capital

International Tennis Hall of Fame

Schroders North America

Barsam Vision Care

Investment Performance Services, LLC

Segal Marco Advisors

Beacon Health Options

Iora Health

Segall Bryant & Hamill

Belmont Hill School

Ischia

Seven Letter

Berklee College of Music

Jackrabbit Design

Seven Letter Labs

Big Night Entertainment Group

Jacob Shwirtz

Shapiro Foundation

Bleiweiss Communications Inc. (BCI)

JB Hudson Jewelers

Sisu Investment Partners

Blockchange Ventures

K-LER Cattle

Six/Ten LLC

Blue Creek Pictures

K&L Management

SixPlus

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

K1 Investment Management

Smarsh

Blue Rock Advisory

Kestra Financial

SMMA

bluebird bio

Keyser Public Strategies

Social Finance

Blueport

KPMG

Socure

Bob's Discount Furniture

Lately

Southern New Hampshire University

Boston Capital

Lautec US Inc

Squam Lakes Conservation Society

Boston Center for Facial Rejuvenation

Leader Bank

SquashBusters

Boston Children's Hospital

Leadership Now Project

STAG Industrial

Boston Diva Productions

Leggat McCall Properties

Staples Inc.

Boston Global Investors

Leon and Co

Starwood Capital Group

Boston Globe

Lesley University

State Street Corp.

Boston Red Sox

LineVision

Straight Wharf Restaurant

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Litmus

Studio SC Design

Boston Urban Hospitality

Livius Tutoring

Suffolk Construction

Bottom Line

LNK Partners

Sundance Institute

Bradley & Associates

Los Angeles Alliance for a New Economy (LAANE)

Surdna Foundation

Brigham Health

Lucky Strike Entertainment

Sustainable Harvest

Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard

Major League Baseball

SV, LLC

Brown Rudnick LLP

Marcum LLP

Swift Current Energy

Button

Marcus Partners

Tableau

BXP Boston Properties

Margulies Perruzzi

Taconic Capital

C2Sense

Marine Home Center

Tamara Mellon

Cambridge Associates

Maroun Landscaping

Teley-vision

Cambridge Innovation Center

Mass General Brigham

Tenacity

Cambridge Savings Bank

Massachusetts Bankers Association

The Boston Celtics

Cambridge Trust Company

Massachusetts Business Roundtable

The Boston Foundation

Carousel Motor Group

Massachusetts General Hospital

The Bulfinch Cos.

Carpenter & Company, Inc.

MassBio

The Bulfinch Group

Ceres

MassChallenge

The Castle Group

Charlesbank Capital Partners

MassTLC

The Clubhouse Network

Citizens Energy Corporation

Matrix Medical Network

The Davis Companies

City of Boston

Mavrck

The Exchange

Cleary Insurance

Mayor John H. Agenbroad, City of Springboro, OH

The HYM Investment Group

Cohasset Tennis Club

McLane Middleton

The Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy

ComplySci

MedData

The Shapiro Foundation

Connors Family Office

Medidata

The3PointFoundation

Consigli

Meketa Investment Group

Thomas H. Lee Partners

Contributor Development Partnership (CDP)

MENTOR

TiE Boston

Cornerstone Restaurant Group

Merchants Fleet

Trans National Group

CORPaTH

Michael Mailer Films

TRB Advisors

Cradles to Crayons

MIDIOR Consulting

Trinity Group

Cubby Oil & Energy

Mikva Challenge

TruAmerica Multifamily

Cushman & Wakefield

Milton's Distributing

Tufts Health Plan

CyberGrants

Mimecast

Tufts University, Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life

Dana Farber Cancer Institute

MITRE

UFCW 8 Golden State

Darmiyan

Mosaic Global Partners

UFCW Local 99

Dell Technologies

Mount Vernon Company

UNITE HERE

Derby Management

Murgen Croaker Productions

UNITE HERE Local 11

Development Strategy Consultants

Murphy & King, P.C

UNITE HERE Local 26

Deywoss One LLC

mxHero Inc.

United Derm Partners

Druker Company

MyWellBeing

United Dynamics

Duet

NAIOP Massachusetts

United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) International Union

Eastern Bank

National Grid

United South End Settlements

Eaton Vance

Nauset Strategies

Universal Tennis

EconoFact

NC Global Education

V2M Capital

Ellevation Education

NCPERS

Vanguard Group

Ellis Partners

NEPC

Vantage Property Investors

Empower Retirement

NESN

Vast Capital Management

Entertain Impact

New Balance

VDA

Esplanade Association

New Boston Fund

Verdad Advisers

Essex Builders Corp.

New England Venture Capital Association

Verisys

Etiometry

New Hampshire Public Radio

VillagePlan

Eureka Casino Resort

Newton-Wellesley Hospital

Virtual

Eversource Energy

NewVantage Parners

Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP

Facing History and Ourselves

Nickerson

Vote to Push Play

Fidelity Investments

Nordstrom

Washington Capital Management

Financial Recovery Technologies

North Shore Medical Center

Waterville Consulting

Finegold Alexander Architects

Northeast Capital Fund II

Wayfair

Firefly Health

Northfield Medical

WBUR

FischTank PR

NorthMarq

WEDÜ

Florida Virtual Bookkeeper

Northwell Health

Weena and Spook Inc.

For Futuring

Nova Media, Inc.

Wellness Workdays

Ford Foundation

Nutter

Wells Fargo

Frazier Healthcare Partners

O'Neill and Associates

Willig, Williams & Davidson

Fuze

Omidyar Network

Wind River Holdings

Galluccio & Watson, LLP

Oneida Nation Enterprises

WindSail Capital Group

Garden Remedies

OpAns

Worcester Red Sox

Gass Weber Mullins

Pac-12 Conference

Year Up

Gilbert & Sackman

Pan-Mass Challenge

ZSuite Technologies

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP

Paradigm Properties

About A Day for Democracy:

A Day for Democracy is a NON-partisan initiative founded by CEOs to encourage employers across the U.S. to take a pledge to help increase voter participation in the U.S. In taking the pledge, these leaders are committing to take action to give employees time off to vote, and/or to help workers register and access their right to vote – in local, state and national elections – on their terms, whether at polling locations or from the safety of their own home. The initiative was founded in Boston, Massachusetts.

To learn more, and to join CEOs across the U.S. in taking this pledge, visit www.aDayforDemocracy.com.

