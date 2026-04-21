New Hampshire Plays Host To First Pro Tennis Tournament Since 1984

THORNTON, N.H., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tennis fans and sports enthusiasts are invited to experience world-class competition as the UTR Pro Tennis Tournament comes to Owl's Nest Resort from May 4-10, 2026. The highly anticipated event will feature elite professional players competing on the UTR Pro Tour, including top collegiate athletes, rising ATP/WTA talent, and internationally ranked professionals competing for a total prize purse of $40,000 and valuable ranking points. The UTR Pro Tennis Tournament has built a reputation for delivering high-energy matches and a vibrant atmosphere for players and spectators alike.

"We are thrilled to welcome athletes and fans for an incredible tournament," said Brad McCoil, General Manager. "New Hampshire hasn't seen a tournament of this caliber since 1984, and our racquet facilities, the largest in New Hampshire, will provide the perfect venue for these professional athletes to move up in the rankings and demonstrate their skills on the only Italian red clay courts in New England."

In addition to on-court action, attendees can enjoy food at one of the resort's many dining establishments and several other recreational offerings like golf and lakeside activities, making it a perfect outing for families and sports fans.

While the event will be streamed on Amazon Prime, admission is free, and spectators are invited to attend for a day or multiple rounds. The first 20 reservations who book one overnight accommodation will receive 15% off lodging and a $25 Tennis Warehouse gift card, and the first 10 guests who book two night or longer stays will receive 15% off lodging and a Prince racket and tennis bag and 3 sets of Prince strings, a value exceeding $150.

Owl's Nest Resort is open to the public and is currently booking groups, from weddings and corporate groups to golf and racquet sports tournaments. Located in tax free Thornton, New Hampshire, and under 2 hours from Boston, with spectacular views of the White Mountains, Owl's Nest offers modern rental homes, hotel rooms and suites, several popular and award-winning restaurants, a 9.9-acre lake with adjacent semi-Olympic sized pool and 15,000 square foot beach, two 18-hole golf courses including the #6 rated Nicklaus course in the world for design and value according to the Golf Channel and the newly renovated Owl's Nest Vineyard Course, 25 tennis, pickleball, and platform tennis courts. Learn more by visiting www.owlsnestresort.com

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SOURCE Owl’s Nest Resort