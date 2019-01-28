New Hampshire Retirement Specialist, Dan Hagler, Co-Authors New Book to Show Retirees How to Avoid Retirement Mistakes

BEDFORD, N.H., Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 44 million Americans over age 65 are facing stiff challenges to retire and stay retired.

Retire Abundantly, a new book co-authored by Dan Hagler, CFP®, AEP®, Creator of The Protected Retirement Process®, offers retired business owners, executives and professionals, wisdom, advice and principles on how to reduce income taxes and estate taxes to create a greater lifestyle and legacy.

"Accumulating enough money to retire is the first challenge. Keeping your money through retirement is a very different challenge. Many don't understand that the principles to successfully preserve, protect and pass on wealth are different than the principles to accumulate wealth," said Hagler.

The new book educates and equips retirees against the little-known mistakes and costly missteps that can derail their lifestyle in retirement.

Hagler continues, "Managers, executives or business owners, who have successfully saved for retirement, face a different set of obstacles than the average person. As a result of widely held myths about wealth, many are making some costly mistakes and are not even aware of it."

For example, Hagler says, running afoul of IRS retirement account rules can cost a bundle. The Wall Street Journal reported that, "Uncle Sam is about to get a lot tougher on individual retirement account mistakes—and that could trip up investors who aren't careful." The IRS levied over half a billion dollars in fines in just a two-year period for missed retirement plan withdrawals and contributions that break the rules.

The easy-to-read book is not laden with technical jargon. It begins by exposing how and why the retirement planning industry has left some retirees adrift, along the myths that many have been led to believe. It also details the three major retirement mistakes that many are making.

A very helpful section follows detailing twelve of the biggest retirement obstacles.

The book concludes outlining the solutions, including an enlightening case study that illustrates the concepts detailed in the book. Another interesting and informative feature of the book are a set of real-life stories of failure and success sprinkled throughout.

The book ends by showing readers how to take the next step in their own retirement lifestyle and wealth planning.

"It's my desire to get this book into the hands of everyone who has successfully accumulated wealth, so they can retire abundantly," says Hagler, "and successfully preserve, protect and pass on their hard-earned wealth to the next generation."

About Dan Hagler:

Dan Hagler, CFP®, AEP® is a recognized Financial Instructor, Author, Speaker and Wealth and Tax Planner. Hagler and his professional insights have appeared in various publications, including New Hampshire Union Leader and Business NH Magazine. He is the Creator of a unique retirement process called The Protected Retirement Process®.

As a Continuing Education Instructor, Dan has instructed attorneys, accountants, bankers, and financial planners in advanced tax reduction, retirement and estate planning. He is a warm and gifted communicator who has a passion for helping people think about their wealth from a new perspective, showing them how they can leave a legacy of not just their money, but also of their values and significant influence in their community.

Dan and his wife, Kristen, enjoy their three daughters, outdoor activities, and time at church in their hometown of Goffstown.

