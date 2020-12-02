New Hampshire School District Cuts Lighting Usage in Half and Saves $130,000 with Centrica Business Solutions

MILFORD, N.H., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Milford Public School district, serving more than 2,000 Pre-K through High School aged students have chosen Centrica Business Solutions, part of Centrica plc, to make necessary lighting changes within five of their district facilities, cutting their usage by 50 percent and saving the district a whopping $130K.

By upgrading their lighting system to LED, Milford School District reduced their annual energy costs by $130,000. In addition, the cost to maintain and operate the lighting systems also reduced dramatically, as the efficiency and extremely long lifespan of the LEDs means they need to be replaced less often.

Lighting plays an important role in achieving a comfortable learning environment and represents a significant proportion of the schools' energy consumption. All interior lights throughout the district's facilities were changed to a more efficient, high-quality LED lighting option. Two schools replaced the lighting in their parking lots in addition to replacing the stadium lighting at the football field.

The schools' change in lighting choices allowed the cost savings to fund the upgrades through a financing agreement, allowing the school district to receive the improvements while valuable tax dollars could continue to be focused on areas that directly impact students' education.

"Centrica Business Solutions really listened to what we had to say. They wanted to know exactly what we were looking for. We couldn't ask for better people to come in. Everyone I talk to on my staff had nothing but good things to say about Centrica Business Solutions," said Bill Cooper, Director of Facilities at Milford School District.

About Centrica plc

Centrica Business Solutions, part of Centrica plc, a global energy and services company, Centrica plc is an international energy and services company. Our purpose is to provide energy and services to satisfy the changing needs of our customers. We've been serving customers for over 200 years and aim to be at the center of their daily lives - central to helping them run their world.

Under the Centrica Business Solutions brand, we deliver integrated energy solutions for businesses and other large energy users, combining distributed energy technologies and a variety of commercial options to improve performance and cost management, drive decarbonization, strengthen resilience, and create opportunities for growth.

Through Centrica we also provide energy trading services, and supply energy through Direct Energy in North America, British Gas in the UK, and Bord Gais in Ireland. Centrica manages over 2.5GW of flexible demand globally. To learn more about Centrica Business Solutions, please visit www.centricabusinesssolutions.com.

SOURCE Centrica Business Solutions

Related Links

https://www.centricabusinesssolutions.com

