New Hampshire To Allow Reciprocation of Medical Cards From Out of State Patients

News provided by

Sanctuary Medicinals

10 Jul, 2023, 05:45 ET

WOBURN, Mass., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary, a leading provider of medical cannabis, is pleased to announce that New Hampshire's Alternative Treatment Centers (ATCs) are now authorized to dispense therapeutic cannabis to visitors from out of state and from Canada. Visitors must hold valid certifications to receive therapeutic cannabis in their respective states or provinces. This progressive development allows individuals with severe medical conditions to safely access their medication while visiting New Hampshire.

Sanctuary is committed to ensuring that individuals with qualifying medical conditions have convenient access to the therapeutic benefits of cannabis. Expanding access to out-of-state visitors aligns with the company's mission to improve the quality of life for patients in need, regardless of their geographic location. Sanctuary ATC is proud to offer a safe and welcoming environment for out-of-state patients to access therapeutic cannabis during their stay in New Hampshire.

To celebrate, new patients at Sanctuary ATC's New Hampshire locations will receive a $50 credit on their first two visits with a purchase of $50 or more. To purchase, local patients must show their state-issued cannabis ID card and matching photo identification. Visiting patients must abide by all applicable state laws regarding therapeutic use of cannabis.

Patients can call or visit Sanctuary at the following locations:

Sanctuary ATC - Conway
Address: 234 White Mountain Hwy, Conway, NH 03818
Phone: (603) 662-0113

Sanctuary ATC - Plymouth
Address: 568 Tenney Mountain Hwy, Plymouth, NH 03264
Phone: (603) 346-4619

For further information about Sanctuary Medicinals and their wide range of products, please visit https://sanctuarymed.com/

About Sanctuary Medicinals
Sanctuary Medicinals is a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis company with operations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Florida. The company was also recently awarded a provisional retail license in New Jersey. Sanctuary is rapidly expanding into new markets, bringing its high-quality, award-winning products, including flower, vapes, concentrates and edibles, to patients and consumers across multiple states, with a steadfast commitment to creating positive impact in the communities in which it operates. Visit www.sanctuarymed.com for more information.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sanctuarymedicinals
Instagram: @SanctuaryMedicinals

SOURCE Sanctuary Medicinals

Also from this source

Sanctuary Medicinals Woburn Expands Services to Include Adult-Use Recreational Cannabis

Sanctuary Cannabis Opens 19th Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Boynton Beach, Florida

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.