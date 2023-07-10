New Hampshire To Allow Reciprocation of Medical Cards From Out of State Patients

WOBURN, Mass., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary, a leading provider of medical cannabis, is pleased to announce that New Hampshire's Alternative Treatment Centers (ATCs) are now authorized to dispense therapeutic cannabis to visitors from out of state and from Canada. Visitors must hold valid certifications to receive therapeutic cannabis in their respective states or provinces. This progressive development allows individuals with severe medical conditions to safely access their medication while visiting New Hampshire.

Sanctuary is committed to ensuring that individuals with qualifying medical conditions have convenient access to the therapeutic benefits of cannabis. Expanding access to out-of-state visitors aligns with the company's mission to improve the quality of life for patients in need, regardless of their geographic location. Sanctuary ATC is proud to offer a safe and welcoming environment for out-of-state patients to access therapeutic cannabis during their stay in New Hampshire.

To celebrate, new patients at Sanctuary ATC's New Hampshire locations will receive a $50 credit on their first two visits with a purchase of $50 or more. To purchase, local patients must show their state-issued cannabis ID card and matching photo identification. Visiting patients must abide by all applicable state laws regarding therapeutic use of cannabis.

Patients can call or visit Sanctuary at the following locations:

Sanctuary ATC - Conway

Address: 234 White Mountain Hwy, Conway, NH 03818

Phone: (603) 662-0113

Sanctuary ATC - Plymouth

Address: 568 Tenney Mountain Hwy, Plymouth, NH 03264

Phone: (603) 346-4619

For further information about Sanctuary Medicinals and their wide range of products, please visit https://sanctuarymed.com/

About Sanctuary Medicinals

Sanctuary Medicinals is a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis company with operations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Florida. The company was also recently awarded a provisional retail license in New Jersey. Sanctuary is rapidly expanding into new markets, bringing its high-quality, award-winning products, including flower, vapes, concentrates and edibles, to patients and consumers across multiple states, with a steadfast commitment to creating positive impact in the communities in which it operates. Visit www.sanctuarymed.com for more information.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sanctuarymedicinals

Instagram: @SanctuaryMedicinals

SOURCE Sanctuary Medicinals