New Hancock Whitney logo and brand debut today

"Hancock Bank and Whitney Bank came together as one organization in 2011, but the story really began 100 years earlier," said President and CEO John M. Hairston. "Our new brand celebrates the history and enduring relationship between our two banks. It also affirms our passionate commitment to helping people achieve their financial goals and dreams. More than 4,000 associates carry on that mission every day," said Hairston.

The new brand precipitates the bank's official name change to "Hancock Whitney Bank" on May 25, 2018. The first transaction between Hancock Bank and Whitney Bank occurred May 25, 1918, and led to decades of mutual support and, ultimately, the decision to merge.

This week, new signs with the new logo start going up at Hancock Whitney headquarters, regional offices, 200-plus financial centers, and more than 260 ATMs. In the next 60 days, clients will see brand updates to online and mobile banking, debit and credit cards, and checks. They can still use their same accounts and card numbers under the same terms and bank with their same local bankers.

"Since the 1800s, we've sustained the Honor and Integrity, Strength and Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility to keep our bank strong and depositors safe," said Chief Operating Officer Shane Loper. "Our new brand incorporates those core values as the foundation of everything we do to create opportunities for people and the communities we serve."

About the brand elements

The new brand unites many aspects of Hancock Whitney's story, reflecting timeless values and a contemporary look to the future.

"The name 'Hancock Whitney' unifies two century-old brands with tremendous respect and equity," said Chief Marketing Officer Dan Marks. "The primary badge-like logo symbolizes our longstanding commitment to communities and clients. The center emblem incorporates a stylized 'HW' of five shapes representing our five core values. The top-right arrow points to an optimistic spirit and the potential of our strong future together with clients, which is inherent in our mission."

Perhaps most significant is the tagline tied to the new brand: "Your Dream. Our Mission."

"Every day, our associates deliver 5-star service to help people achieve their financial goals and dreams. Earning our clients' confidence by honoring our founding promise is why we can stay strong and grow together with the people, businesses, and communities we serve," Marks emphasized.

Read and hear more about the 100-year relationship between Hancock and Whitney at https://www.hancockwhitney.com/insights/100-years-in-the-making-how-the-hancock-whitney-story-began. See a 30-second Hancock Whitney brand announcement at https://youtu.be/t9F3i6-CZp0 and subscribe to Insights at www.hancockwhitney.com for more brand and banking news.

About Hancock Whitney

Since the late 1800s, our name has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Part of Hancock Holding Company's Gulf South financial services family, bank offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; certain insurance services; and mortgage services. The company also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee.

BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation's leading independent bank rating and analysis firm, has recommended Hancock Whitney as one of America's most financially sound banks for 114 consecutive quarters as of December 31, 2017. More information is available at www.hancockwhitney.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-hancock-whitney-logo-and-brand-debut-today-300639439.html

SOURCE Hancock Whitney