New Handcrafted Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition Previewed in Three Stunning Paint Colors

Exterior design elements exclusive to the PMC Edition include Berlina Black paint for the roof, antenna, and door handles, and black-chrome quad exhaust finishers. The NSX-inspired Y-spoke 20-inch lightweight wheels are also painted in a new Copper-finish, a first for an Acura model. Additional exterior enhancements include a carbon fiber decklid lip spoiler, a carbon fiber rear diffuser, lower side sill garnish and gloss-black exterior badging.

Inside, the TLX Type S PMC Edition is further distinguished by carbon fiber interior trim panels, illuminated side sills and premium floor mats with Type S badges and colored accent binding. Vehicles finished in Curva Red paint feature an Ebony interior highlighted by red contrast stitching. Long Beach Blue Pearl is paired with an eye-popping Orchid interior with striking blue stitching while 130R White is paired exclusively with a sporty Red interior. Milano leather seats with Ultrasuede® inserts are standard and an individually numbered serial plaque on the lower console designates the 2023 TLX Type S PMC Edition as a limited-edition vehicle handcrafted at the Performance Manufacturing Center.

Following the hand-assembly process, each TLX Type S PMC Edition receives the same quality control process as NSX, including a dyno check, paint inspection and rough-road simulation. To protect the paint during shipping, PMC Editions are wrapped in a specially designed car cover and transported to Acura dealers via enclosed, single-car carriers.

For details on Acura's PMC Edition vehicles, visit AcuraNews.com.

TLX Type S PMC Edition Details:

• Hand Assembled at the Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC)

• Painted in NSX premium nano-pigment paints:

° Curva Red (Ebony Interior)

° 130R White (Red Interior)

° Long Beach Blue (Orchid Interior)

• Carbon fiber decklid spoiler

• Carbon fiber rear diffuser

• Lightweight Copper Y-spoke wheels with black lug nuts

• Pirelli P-Zero Summer Tire (255/35)

• Berlina black roof panel and antenna

• Berlina black door handles

• Black-chrome quad exhaust finishers

• Gloss black badging

• Side sill garnish

• Carbon fiber interior trim panels

• Illuminated Type S side sills

• Premium floor mats with Type S badges and colored accent binding

• Flat bottom heated steering wheel

• Unique PMC Edition numbered serial plaque

