New Handheld Analyzer Uses Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy for Fast, More Accurate Carbon Measurement in the Field

TEWKSBURY, Mass., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For petrochemical plants, fabricators, scrap recyclers and quality control departments seeking to measure low concentrations of carbon in metal, a new handheld analyzer features laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS) for speed, increased accuracy and greater mobility.

The lightweight Thermo Scientific Niton Apollo handheld LIBS analyzer puts advanced technology into the hands of users in the field, enabling them to quickly and more precisely test metals for carbon content in environments where prior technologies were too cumbersome. Results can be returned in as few as 10 seconds for increased speed and productivity. The portability of the Niton Apollo handheld LIBS analyzer is especially valuable for operators at complex jobsites who have historically maneuvered large equipment into small or difficult spaces to perform analysis.

"Demand for portable, laboratory-grade analysis in the field is growing, and the Niton Apollo LIBS analyzer answers the call by replacing bulky OES push carts with an alternative that is designed to be easier to use without sacrificing accuracy," said Erica Hirsch, vice president and general manager of field and safety instruments at Thermo Fisher Scientific. "We've combined high-speed performance and an easy-to-use interface so even non-technical users can benefit from having the advanced capabilities of LIBS technology in the palm of their hand."

In addition to quantifying carbon concentrations in low alloys and L+H grade steels, the Niton Apollo also more accurately measures Al, Cr, Cu, Fe, Mn, Mo, Ni, Si, Ti, V, W, Carbon Equivalency (CE) and pseudo elements. The analyzer fulfills an important industry need and complements the line of Thermo Scientific Niton analyzers, a longstanding leader in handheld spectroscopy and X-ray fluorescence.

Additional features and benefits of the Niton Apollo LIBS analyzer include:

Third-party-validated interlocks designed to keep users and bystanders safe from laser exposure

A tapered nose to attain more field coverage of awkward corners, joints and tight welds

Micro and macro cameras to support sample positioning and record keeping documentation

Wireless data transfer, remote operation and software updates enabled by NitonConnect

IP54 rating to safeguard against environments containing splashes or dust

Two (2) hot-swappable Milwaukee® batteries with a battery life of 3-4 hours each

Tilting, color touchscreen to empower viewing from multiple angles

Vivid, easy to use application interface

For more information on the Thermo Scientific Niton Apollo handheld LIBS analyzer, please visit http://www.thermofisher.com/nitonapollo.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $24 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

