New Hands-Free Dispenser, Simply Dispense Does It All

Mark Natterer, inventor of the patented multi-useful Simply Dispense dispenser, explains how he came up with the idea. "I thought it would be great to have a hands-free dispenser with flexibility," he said. "While there are numerous hands-free soap dispensers on the market, they all have reservoirs that need to be filled with liquid soap and then need to be cleaned and refilled. There was nothing on the market that was not only hands free but reservoir free and offered the ability to work with a variety of existing dispensable liquids from soap to food items. Plus, Simply Dispense enables consumers to use their favorite pump brands in a touchless system that is germ free and requires no receptacle cleaning."

The Simply Dispense pump station is battery powered, has an on/off switch, a low battery light, is volume adjustable from having a little or a lot pumped out, is height adjustable to conform to a variety of pump bottle sizes, has a hand/object sensor to reliably pump product and dispenses almost anything that comes in a pump bottle. With its sleek space-saving design, sturdy construction, and battery power, it can be taken anywhere in the home from kitchen and bathroom to office, garage, and family room.

Simply Dispense also works for businesses. "In addition to consumer use, Simply Dispense has great application for retail, nursing homes, schools, assisted living facilities, hospitals, beauty salons, and more," says Natterer. "It is the most sanitary way to use your own favorite products hands free, it is adjustable for dispensing a little or a lot, and it is money saving by not encouraging the user to over pump and waste product."

Simply Dispense is the only device on the market that adapts to existing products in myriad sizes. "I am very excited about the many ways that Simply Dispenser can be used," says Natterer. An inventor at heart, Natterer is also working on more new ideas while seeking a licensing partner for Simply Dispense and is open to discussion with interested parties. He underscores the fact that, "Whatever your dispensing needs are, Simply Dispense gives you hassle-free versatility." Put it to work for you!

