New Harbor Press Unveils New Guide to Spirit-Empowered Manhood

RAPID CITY, S.D., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Harbor Press announces the release of Marks of Men: A Call to Spirit-Empowered Manhood in a World That Lost Its Way by Don Steffy, DMin. This timely publication serves as a strategic blueprint to challenge, equip, and guide men toward true godly character.

Marks of Men Author Don Steffy

Marks of Men addresses modern cultural complexities surrounding masculinity by anchoring identity in biological fact, biblical truth, and spiritual discipline. Through sequential chapters focused on vital character traits—including humility, teachability, integrity, and responsibility—Dr. Steffy provides practical insights for personal transformation. Drawing from his extensive background as a lead pastor, practical theology adjunct professor, and certified life coach, the author utilizes scriptural narratives and historical examples to illustrate how true public strength relies on private surrender.

The book emphasizes that biblical masculinity requires active accountability, sacrificial leadership, and a steadfast moral compass. Rather than conforming to shifting societal expectations, Marks of Men outlines a countercultural path where character is refined through daily devotion, honest self-examination, and service to family and community.

Executive Insight

"Dr. Steffy delivers a compelling wake-up call for the modern church and family structure," said Sr. Editor Stephanie Roberts. "Marks of Men dismantles superficial cultural narratives to reveal the enduring, foundational principles of biblical leadership. This book offers a precise, practical framework for any man seeking to align his daily life with eternal purpose."

Product Availability

Marks of Men (ISBN: 978-1-63357-486-1) is available now for retail purchase at $18.95. The title is distributed via Ingram Distribution and can be purchased in both paperback and eBook formats through major online retailers and the official New Harbor Press Store.

About the Publisher

New Harbor Press is an imprint of CrossLink Publishing based in Rapid City, SD. New Harbor Press publishes a variety of bible study, meditation, and spiritual growth books distributed by Ingram Distribution. For more information, visit NewHarborPress.com.

Media Contact

SOURCE New Harbor Press