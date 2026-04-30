New Harbor Press Unveils "Remembering Freedom:" A Journey to Rediscover Objective Truth and Personal Dignity

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New Harbor Press

Apr 30, 2026, 08:46 ET

RAPID CITY, S.D., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Harbor Press is proud to announce the release of Remembering Freedom by Connor Curley. In an era marked by radical subjectivity and societal chaos, Curley offers a profound philosophical roadmap back to the foundational principles of personhood and freedom.

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Remembering Freedom
Remembering Freedom
Author Connor Curley
Author Connor Curley

Remembering Freedom explores the "perennial philosophy," bridging the gap between classical Thomistic thought and modern phenomenology. Curley argues that Man is not an isolated animal but an essentially communal being who can only truly encounter reality through a relationship with the divine. The book delves into anamnesis—the "original memory" of the good and true implanted within the human soul—as the defining point of personhood and the source of human dignity.

"We are in a precarious state of trying to hold stable notions while being told that truth is merely a point of view," says author Connor Curley. "This book is intended to help readers refute such absurdities and realize the path back to sanity".

Editor Mark Richardson states: "Curley has carefully woven the thoughts of giants like Josef Pieper and Pope John Paul II into a unique tapestry that reflects the framework of reality itself. This work is an essential starting point for anyone wishing to engage in the public marketplace of ideas".

Curley's book provides critical tools for a society seeking coherent cooperation over autonomous license.

Product Details

  • Title: Remembering Freedom

  • Author: Connor Curley

  • Publisher: New Harbor Press

  • ISBN: 978-1-63357-483-0

  • Retail Price: $28.95

  • Formats: Paperback and eBook

  • Availability: Available now through major online retailers and the New Harbor Press Store.

Media Contact:
Publicity Department, New Harbor Press
Phone: 888-544-5569
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.newharborpress.com

SOURCE New Harbor Press

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