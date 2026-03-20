New Harbor Press Announces Release of "Are You Afraid of Death?" by Jim Taylor

RAPID CITY, S.D., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Harbor Press is pleased to announce the release of Are You Afraid of Death? (ISBN 978-1-63357-481-6) by author Jim Taylor. The new publication offers a theological examination of human mortality through the lens of the American Standard Bible.

Are You Afraid of Death

In Are You Afraid of Death?, Taylor explores the biblical narrative of creation, the introduction of sin, and the subsequent appointment of death. The book provides a detailed analysis of how historical biblical figures, such as Job, processed suffering and the "king of terrors". Taylor argues that through the cross and resurrection, the fear of death is replaced by a promise of eternal life and restoration.

The author draws upon his extensive background as a minister to break down complex theological concepts into accessible chapters. Topics include the spiritual significance of the three days of the cross, the concept of being "born again," and a description of the "New Restored World".

"Jim Taylor provides a thoughtful perspective on the transition from fear to faith," says Editor Mark Richardson. "His work meticulously bridges the gap between ancient scripture and the universal human experience of facing mortality."

Product Details

Title: Are You Afraid of Death?

Are You Afraid of Death? Author: Jim Taylor

Jim Taylor Publisher: New Harbor Press

New Harbor Press ISBN: 978-1-63357-481-6

978-1-63357-481-6 Retail Price: $17.43

$17.43 Formats: Paperback and eBook

About the Author

Jim Taylor transitioned from a high-stress career in electronics to serve as a minister in the Church of Christ. He spent 24 years preaching for a congregation in Colorado. His decades of study and his memorization of the book of Hebrews inform his writing on spiritual growth and biblical history.

About New Harbor Press New Harbor Press is an imprint of CrossLink Publishing based in Rapid City, SD. The publisher specializes in Bible studies, meditations, and spiritual growth titles distributed via Ingram Distribution.

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SOURCE New Harbor Press