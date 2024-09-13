New Hardhide Peach Whiskey Chomps It's Way Through the Flavored Whiskey Market!

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sidewalk Side Spirits, a New Orleans-based spirits brand incubator, is thrilled to announce the release of Hardhide Chilton County Peach Whiskey, the latest addition to their growing portfolio of unique and flavorful spirits. This new offering joins its sibling the company's popular Hardhide Ponchatoula Strawberry Whiskey, bringing a delightful taste of the South to whiskey enthusiasts everywhere.

Hardhide Peach Whiskey is a testament to Sidewalk Side Spirits' dedication to sourcing the finest ingredients and crafting exceptional spirits. The company's founder and CEO, John Eason, emphasizes the importance of staying true to their Southern roots, stating, "We searched the South for the finest peaches available! We are proud to partner with Durbin Family Farms, a family-owned and operated farm that has been cultivating the highest quality peaches in the Southeast since 1961."

Durbin Family Farms, renowned for its exceptional peaches, has been a cornerstone of the Chilton County, Alabama, community for over six decades. Chilton County is globally recognized for its high-quality peaches, and Sidewalk Side Spirits is proud to incorporate this local treasure into their latest creation.

Hardhide Peach Whiskey is a harmonious blend of fresh peaches from Durbin Family Farms, three-year-old wheat whiskey, and light American whiskey. This exceptional spirit is meticulously blended and bottled by Distiller Thomas Soltau and the team at the Sugarfield Distillery in Gonzales, Louisiana. Sugarfield ensures that the premium quality of the whiskey harmonizes beautifully with the natural fruit flavors, creating a truly unique and enjoyable experience.

Like Hardhide Ponchatoula Strawberry Whiskey, Hardhide Peach is blended to have an alcohol by volume (ABV) of 43%. This versatile spirit can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, blended with iced tea, or mixed into a variety of cocktails, offering a delightful experience for those who appreciate flavored whiskeys.

In keeping with Sidewalk Side Spirits' tradition of community support, 2% of the profits from Hardhide Peach Whiskey will be donated to the Toups Family Meal, a nonprofit organization established by Chef Isaac and Amanda Toups. Their mission is to address food insecurity in New Orleans, with a particular emphasis on helping children. The Toups Family Meal is dedicated to their cause, implementing various initiatives such as a summer meal program, disaster relief efforts, holiday meal distributions, and outreach in food deserts.

Hardhide Chilton County Peach Whiskey is now available for purchase at select retailers throughout Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky. Other states coming on as more inventory becomes available. Online at www.HardhideWhiskey.com

For more information about Sidewalk Side Spirits and their commitment to crafting exceptional spirits, please visit their website at www.Sidewalksidespirits.com

To learn more about the Toups Family Meal and their mission to combat food insecurity in New Orleans, visit their website at www.ToupsFamilyMeal.com

Sidewalk Side Spirits is a spirit's brand incubator company founded in 2020 by spirits industry veteran John Eason, and the owners of Cocktail & Son's, Lauren Myerscough, and Max Messier. The ranks were bolstered with the addition of world class food scientists Hoby Wedler and Justin Vallandingham in 2023 Their award winning brands Gambino's King Cake Rum Cream and Hardhide Whiskey make an excellent addition to your spirits collection and bring along a great dash of Southern Hospitality. To know more go to www.sidewalksidespirits.com or email [email protected]

