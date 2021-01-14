New Harmon Brothers Ad Comes to The Rescue of Moms and Dads Already Finding New Year's Resolutions Unbearable

New "Simplify Your Life" Ad Campaign for Kodiak Cakes Deploys a Live, 1300lb Grizzly Bear to Present a Healthy Breakfast Option Kids Actually Want to Eat, and Parents Can Serve with Ease

News provided by

Harmon Brothers

Jan 14, 2021, 07:11 ET

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmon Brothers, the Provo-based social media ad agency behind the greatest viral ad in internet history, has earned national headlines and over 1.5 billion views for its social blockbuster ads such as Squatty Potty, Lumē, Chatbooks, Purple, among other hits. Today, the renowned social ad makers are introducing a new campaign called "Simplify Your Life" for Kodiak Cakes, a family company based in Park City, Utah that makes healthy pancake mixes that kids, and grown-up kids, love.

Kodiak Cakes | A Frontier & Family Favorite
Kodiak Cakes | A Frontier & Family Favorite

"We've done some incredible things in our careers, but renting a zoo and working with a 1300lb Grizzly was on a whole new level. This was a tremendously hard ad to create, but we believed in the creative vision and knew the ultimate product would be memorable, remarkable, and effective," said Daniel Harmon, Chief Creative Officer at Harmon Brothers. "We know families will love this fun-filled spot with a gigantic bear reminding you that you can have your protein pancake and eat it too."

The ad campaign highlights how healthy eating doesn't have to be a chore—and can actually taste great at the same time. Kodiak Cakes products are crafted with 100% whole grain and non-GMO ingredients to fuel any adventure for today's frontier.

The ad is a collaboration between Harmon Brothers and Kodiak Cakes, two nationally known companies that started as small family businesses in Utah.

Watch the ad here: https://youtu.be/-gcTXKPmio4

SIMPLIFY YOUR LIFE - CREDITS

CAST

Agency: Harmon Brothers

Chief Creative Officer: Daniel Harmon 
Agency Managing Director: Benton Crane 
Director of Accounts: Kurt Horn 
Creative Director & Director: Shane Rickard 
2nd Creative Director: Josh Stofferahn 
Producer: Josh Stofferahn 
Writers: Kellen Erskine, Shawn Zumbrunnen, Natalie Madsen, Mary Mack 
1st AD: Sohrab Mirmont  
2nd AD: Matt tucker 
Lumber Mom: Savanah Smith 
Lumber Dad: Kurt Maloney 
Lumber Son: Thomas Cummins  
Lumber Daughter: Scarlett Hazen 
Lumber Grandma: Mary Mack 
Fluffy the Bear: Bart the Bear 
Director of Photography: Tyler Stevens 
1 st AC: Paul Green 
Gaffer: Phil Shepherd 
Key Grip: Kevin Woodward 
Best Girl Grip: Julia Shepherd  
Best Boy Electric: Henry Flury 
On Set Sound: Jared Jaynes 
Sound Mixer: Brenden Bytheway 
Location Manager: Adam Bohl  
Production Designer: Kristen Swensen 
Decorator: Marie Simonson  
Leadman: Scott Swensen  
Set Decorator: Nelson Bruggeman  
Catering & Crafty: Richard Taylor 
Public Safety Advisor: Gabriela Mostacero 
Editor: Kaitlin Snow 
Visual Effects Supervisor: Tyler Stevens 
Digital Effects: Tyler Stevens, Bryson Alley 
Graphic Design: Mike Henderson 
Account Manager: Emily McLean 
Behind The Scenes: Keith Grover 

Client: Kodiak Cakes 
Creative Director: Brett Miller 
Marketing Associate Director: Boman Farrer 
Digital Media Designer: Sam Featherstone

ABOUT HARMON BROTHERS
Harmon Brothers is the Utah-based video ad agency behind the most viral ad in internet history. Since 2013, the company has created over 30 groundbreaking, distinctive social media spots, which collectively have over 1.5 billion views and helped drive over $400 million in sales.

ABOUT KODIAK CAKES
Made to nourish adventure on today's frontier, Kodiak Cakes products aim to restore the real food tradition through 100% whole grains and non-GMO ingredients. Nestled among the Wasatch Mountains of Park City, UT, Kodiak Cakes is the result of an heirloom whole wheat flapjack recipe originally sold out of a little red wagon by founder Joel Clark. Today, Kodiak Cakes crafts flapjack and waffle mixes, baking mixes, toaster waffles and flapjacks, and on-the-go cups and snacks. For more information about Kodiak Cakes, please visit www.kodiakcakes.com or follow the adventure on Instagram @KodiakCakes.

SOURCE Harmon Brothers

Also from this source

GoTreads Gets Surge from First-Ever Free Harmon Brothers Ad...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics