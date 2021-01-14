New Harmon Brothers Ad Comes to The Rescue of Moms and Dads Already Finding New Year's Resolutions Unbearable

"We've done some incredible things in our careers, but renting a zoo and working with a 1300lb Grizzly was on a whole new level. This was a tremendously hard ad to create, but we believed in the creative vision and knew the ultimate product would be memorable, remarkable, and effective," said Daniel Harmon, Chief Creative Officer at Harmon Brothers. "We know families will love this fun-filled spot with a gigantic bear reminding you that you can have your protein pancake and eat it too."

The ad campaign highlights how healthy eating doesn't have to be a chore—and can actually taste great at the same time. Kodiak Cakes products are crafted with 100% whole grain and non-GMO ingredients to fuel any adventure for today's frontier.

The ad is a collaboration between Harmon Brothers and Kodiak Cakes, two nationally known companies that started as small family businesses in Utah.

Watch the ad here: https://youtu.be/-gcTXKPmio4

SIMPLIFY YOUR LIFE - CREDITS

CAST

Agency: Harmon Brothers

Chief Creative Officer: Daniel Harmon

Agency Managing Director: Benton Crane

Director of Accounts: Kurt Horn

Creative Director & Director: Shane Rickard

2nd Creative Director: Josh Stofferahn

Producer: Josh Stofferahn

Writers: Kellen Erskine, Shawn Zumbrunnen, Natalie Madsen, Mary Mack

1st AD: Sohrab Mirmont

2nd AD: Matt tucker

Lumber Mom: Savanah Smith

Lumber Dad: Kurt Maloney

Lumber Son: Thomas Cummins

Lumber Daughter: Scarlett Hazen

Lumber Grandma: Mary Mack

Fluffy the Bear: Bart the Bear

Director of Photography: Tyler Stevens

1 st AC: Paul Green

Gaffer: Phil Shepherd

Key Grip: Kevin Woodward

Best Girl Grip: Julia Shepherd

Best Boy Electric: Henry Flury

On Set Sound: Jared Jaynes

Sound Mixer: Brenden Bytheway

Location Manager: Adam Bohl

Production Designer: Kristen Swensen

Decorator: Marie Simonson

Leadman: Scott Swensen

Set Decorator: Nelson Bruggeman

Catering & Crafty: Richard Taylor

Public Safety Advisor: Gabriela Mostacero

Editor: Kaitlin Snow

Visual Effects Supervisor: Tyler Stevens

Digital Effects: Tyler Stevens, Bryson Alley

Graphic Design: Mike Henderson

Account Manager: Emily McLean

Behind The Scenes: Keith Grover

Client: Kodiak Cakes

Creative Director: Brett Miller

Marketing Associate Director: Boman Farrer

Digital Media Designer: Sam Featherstone

ABOUT HARMON BROTHERS

Harmon Brothers is the Utah-based video ad agency behind the most viral ad in internet history. Since 2013, the company has created over 30 groundbreaking, distinctive social media spots, which collectively have over 1.5 billion views and helped drive over $400 million in sales.

ABOUT KODIAK CAKES

Made to nourish adventure on today's frontier, Kodiak Cakes products aim to restore the real food tradition through 100% whole grains and non-GMO ingredients. Nestled among the Wasatch Mountains of Park City, UT, Kodiak Cakes is the result of an heirloom whole wheat flapjack recipe originally sold out of a little red wagon by founder Joel Clark. Today, Kodiak Cakes crafts flapjack and waffle mixes, baking mixes, toaster waffles and flapjacks, and on-the-go cups and snacks. For more information about Kodiak Cakes, please visit www.kodiakcakes.com or follow the adventure on Instagram @KodiakCakes.

SOURCE Harmon Brothers