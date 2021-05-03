New Harmon Brothers Ad Highlights Alternative to Pesky "Extended Car Warranty" Robocalls & Emails

"We started Harmon Brothers as an agency that would bring fresh perspective and a new approach to the advertising industry, and we love working with companies like olive that are bringing much-needed change to their industry," said Daniel Harmon, Chief Creative Officer at Harmon Brothers. " olive provides their customers with peace of mind like no other company in the industry—and they do it in an easy, affordable, and non-intrusive way."

The hilarious ad campaign highlights how protecting your wallet from your vehicle's unexpected auto repair needs doesn't have to be complex or require you to deal with pushy salespeople robocalls and questionable extended warranty companies. olive provides car owners the ability to protect against automotive breakdowns through fixed-price policies that are guaranteed for 3 years, and that can be opted out of any time with no contracts, no penalties—and no annoying robocalls, or shady business about "your vehicles' expiring warranty."

The ads feature a personified "jerk car" that fails at the most inconvenient times, and a couple who struggled to keep up until they found the peace of mind that comes with olive mechanical breakdown coverage.

ABOUT HARMON BROTHERS

Harmon Brothers is the Utah-based video ad agency behind the most viral ad in internet history. Since 2013, the company has created over 30 groundbreaking, distinctive social media spots, which collectively have over 1.5 billion views and helped drive over $400 million in sales.

ABOUT OLIVE

For nearly 20 years, olive and their affiliates have been providing mechanical breakdown coverage for vehicles. Today olive provides that assurance and peace of mind through a fully digital experience, providing customers a convenient, transparent process and reliable product that has earned them an A+ rating with the BBB and partnerships with some of the largest companies in the insurance industry. olive is the online leader for mechanical breakdown coverage™. olive is located in Walnut Creek, CA and can be found online at olive.com

