New Harmon Brothers Ad Tackles Most Controversial Subject Yet: Porn

Today, the agency is releasing an ambitious new campaign for Covenant Eyes, a Screen Accountability™ app designed to help users prevent or overcome pornography use called "Sick and Tired of Trying to Quit Porn? You're Not Alone. Try This." While just as humorous as ever, the ad is a notably serious outlier compared to previous Harmon Brothers product-driven campaigns.

"Porn is a serious national problem. This issue lives in the shadows of our minds but is almost never discussed openly. With this campaign, we wanted to change that dynamic, giving people the freedom to talk about it. We knew this was going to be a big challenge, so we drew upon our history of taking subjects that are hard to talk about—like pooping and body odor—and making them approachable. In the end, we all poop, we all have body odor, and a whole lot of people struggle with pornography whether we talk about it or not. That insight is the foundation of the Covenant Eyes accountability software and drove our unique approach to this topic," said Daniel Harmon, Chief Creative Officer of Harmon brothers.

"We asked Harmon Brothers to turn fantasy into reality: create a campaign that changes the national conversation on pornography addiction. We were amazed at how willingly they jumped in and were stunned by the pure creative genius behind this campaign. Before this video, porn has always been a hard thing to talk about. After this video, everyone will feel that they can be open, honest, and find the strength to do something about it," said Ron DeHaas, CEO of Covenant Eyes. "We've been fighting to help people for decades, and today we are confident that this cause is being taken to a whole new level. Untold millions will be impacted, and we are standing by as their ally."

Watch the ad on Facebook HERE: https://www.facebook.com/CovenantEyes/videos/1775288549238573/

Watch the ad on YouTube HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=92&v=VRBlv8Pc05E

The ad's star character, "Colossal Man," is an ultra-strong superhero with a secret weakness: pornography. But with the help of Covenant Eyes and his friend & ally, "Wingman/Jeff" Colossal Man is able to overcome his addiction and repair the important relationships in his life.

Porn thrives on shame and secrets. Covenant Eyes breaks the cycle of guilt by sending a user's screen activity to a trusted friend, keeping him accountable for what he does on his device. This helps him live porn free. Learn more at www.covenanteyes.com

ABOUT HARMON BROTHERS

The Harmon Brothers is a Provo, Utah-based ad agency behind the most viral ad in internet history. Since 2013, the company has created nearly 20 groundbreaking, distinctive social media spots, which collectively have over 1 billion views and helped drive over $300 million in sales.

ABOUT COVENANT EYES

What people do online impacts their lives offline. Our goal is to equip people with tools that provide protection and encourage accountability and trust in the fight against Internet temptation. We bridge the gap between technology and relationships. ™ Learn more at www.covenanteyes.com

