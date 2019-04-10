New Harmon Brothers Ad Tackles Most Controversial Subject Yet: Porn
The Agency behind Squatty Potty, Poo Pourri, and Lumē--Famously Making it Okay to Talk about Poop and Body Odor--has set out to Change the National Conversation on Pornography in a Stunning new Campaign for Covenant Eyes
Apr 10, 2019, 09:14 ET
PROVO, Utah, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmon Brothers, the Provo-based social media ad agency behind "the greatest viral ad in internet history," has earned national headlines, 1 billion + views and helped drive over $300 million in sales with its social blockbusters such as Squatty Potty, Purple, Chatbooks, FiberFix, Poo Pourri, Orabrush and many other hits.
Today, the agency is releasing an ambitious new campaign for Covenant Eyes, a Screen Accountability™ app designed to help users prevent or overcome pornography use called "Sick and Tired of Trying to Quit Porn? You're Not Alone. Try This." While just as humorous as ever, the ad is a notably serious outlier compared to previous Harmon Brothers product-driven campaigns.
"Porn is a serious national problem. This issue lives in the shadows of our minds but is almost never discussed openly. With this campaign, we wanted to change that dynamic, giving people the freedom to talk about it. We knew this was going to be a big challenge, so we drew upon our history of taking subjects that are hard to talk about—like pooping and body odor—and making them approachable. In the end, we all poop, we all have body odor, and a whole lot of people struggle with pornography whether we talk about it or not. That insight is the foundation of the Covenant Eyes accountability software and drove our unique approach to this topic," said Daniel Harmon, Chief Creative Officer of Harmon brothers.
"We asked Harmon Brothers to turn fantasy into reality: create a campaign that changes the national conversation on pornography addiction. We were amazed at how willingly they jumped in and were stunned by the pure creative genius behind this campaign. Before this video, porn has always been a hard thing to talk about. After this video, everyone will feel that they can be open, honest, and find the strength to do something about it," said Ron DeHaas, CEO of Covenant Eyes. "We've been fighting to help people for decades, and today we are confident that this cause is being taken to a whole new level. Untold millions will be impacted, and we are standing by as their ally."
Watch the ad on Facebook HERE: https://www.facebook.com/CovenantEyes/videos/1775288549238573/
Watch the ad on YouTube HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=92&v=VRBlv8Pc05E
The ad's star character, "Colossal Man," is an ultra-strong superhero with a secret weakness: pornography. But with the help of Covenant Eyes and his friend & ally, "Wingman/Jeff" Colossal Man is able to overcome his addiction and repair the important relationships in his life.
Porn thrives on shame and secrets. Covenant Eyes breaks the cycle of guilt by sending a user's screen activity to a trusted friend, keeping him accountable for what he does on his device. This helps him live porn free. Learn more at www.covenanteyes.com
CREDITS
Agency: Harmon Brothers:
Chief Creative Officer: Daniel Harmon
Chief Operating Officer: Benton Crane
Producer: Josh Stofferahn
Writers: Jessica Vance, Kellen Erskine, Jake Christensen & Jonny Vance
Creative Director: Shane Rickard
Director: Shane Rickard
Co-Director: Jonny Vance
1st AD: Willem Kampenhout
Director of Photography: Tyler Stevens
1St AC: Paul Green
2nd AC: Danny James/Kevin Lyde
Gaffer: Phil Shepard
Key Grip: Kevin Woodward
Grips: Danny Haskell, Jesse Shephard, KeaLii Johnson
Art & Production Design: Jonas Sappington, Sam Demke, Dakota Miller
Script Supervisor: Jonah Rindlisbacher
Locations: Adam Bohl
Casting Director: Ben Cummings
Production Sound: Dave Adamic
Hair & Makeup: Danielle Donahue
Costume & Wardrobe: Allyson Hancey
Wardrobe Assistant: Shantell Guy
Stunt Team: Robert Bennett, Corbett McAllister, Ronnie Shalvis, Todd Robbins
Special Effects: Mike Roundy, Ryan Roundy,
On Set VFX Supervision: Bryson Alley
Teleprompter: Jake Christensen
Crafty: Christina Stevens
DIT: Blake Brust
Set Medic: Austin Huber
Client Lead: Kurt Horn
Creative Consultation: Jed Wells
Lead Editor: Jonah Rindlisbacher
Assistant Editor: Blake Brust
VFX Supervisor: Tyler Stevens
Post Production Supervisor: Bryson Alley
Illustration & Graphic Design: Mike Henderson
Motion Graphics: Nick Ritter
Sound Designer: Joe Beleston
ABOUT HARMON BROTHERS
The Harmon Brothers is a Provo, Utah-based ad agency behind the most viral ad in internet history. Since 2013, the company has created nearly 20 groundbreaking, distinctive social media spots, which collectively have over 1 billion views and helped drive over $300 million in sales.
ABOUT COVENANT EYES
What people do online impacts their lives offline. Our goal is to equip people with tools that provide protection and encourage accountability and trust in the fight against Internet temptation. We bridge the gap between technology and relationships. ™ Learn more at www.covenanteyes.com
SOURCE The Harmon Brothers
Share this article