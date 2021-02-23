New Harmon Brothers Campaign for ThirdLove Empowers Women to Break Up with Their Bad Bras

"The ThirdLove campaign is built on the simple principle that women deserve a better bra. The intimates industry is full of uncomfortable options, often built on body-shaming and exclusionary messaging. We recognize the complicated process it can be to find the perfect bra match, and this ad gives space for us to laugh at the reality at the extra frustrations and annoyances women face in daily life," said Mandy Harmon, Creative Director at Harmon Brothers on the ThirdLove campaign. "ThirdLove offers a comfortable and curated solution, helping women to find the best fitting bra through their new 'Fitting Room' 3D fit experience and through their inclusive brand messaging that empowers women to look and feel her best."

Harmon Brothers took an industry that isn't known for comedic "real life" advertising and made it relatable to women everywhere.

Watch the YouTube video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=olYVaxb2P2c&t=1s

Often ads are focused on the fashion and looks of a bra, not function—ignoring the issues women face with their bras throughout their entire lives. Today, women are juggling more challenges than ever in the face of a pandemic, and this ad is perfectly-timed to help bring some comedic relief to one issue that can be solved with a little ThirdLove.

YOUR BOOBS DESERVE THIRDLOVE - CREDITS

CLIENT: ThirdLove

ThirdLove Co-Founder & CEO: Heidi Zak

ThirdLove Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer: Ra'el Cohen

ThirdLove Vice President of Marketing: Rebecca Traverzo

AGENCY: Harmon Brothers

CAST

Bar'Bra Boulders: Elyse Marie Mirto

Jaqueline: Ashley Marie Pettway

Amelia: Giana Angelina Lucia

Nora: Jenny Tran

Coco: Maria Perez Calderon

Chelsea: Chloe Elizabeth Lewis

Mila: Kenna Stewart

CREW

Creative Director: Mandy Harmon

Client Relations: Katie Camilletti

2nd CD: Tiffani Kirkham

Director: Alla Volkova

Producer: Brandy Vega

Director of Photography: Bianca Cline

1st AD: Mario DeAngelis

Art Director: Jonas Sappington

Art Assist: Brandon Kimura

Art Assist: Camille Johnson

Art Assist: Dakota Miller

Bra Wrangler: Rhonda Gray

Wardrobe/Stylist: Kathy Eckenbreck

Wardrobe Assistant: Katie Neff

Hair & Makeup Lead: Tara Starling

Hair & Makeup Assistant: Eve Keener

1st AC: Mikkel Richardson

2nd AC: Jon Wertz

DIT: Blake Brust

Gaffer: Roger Stoddard

Key Grip: Tom Streich

Grip: Payden Button

Day 3 Grip: Kade Riding

VFX Supervisor: Bryson Alley

Craft and Catering: Hanna Bates

Location Scout: Adam Bohl

Sound: Gerald Hartley

Script Supervisor: Kat Peterson

Product Photographer: Cyndie Patri

BTS Photographer: Keith Grover

Casting Director: Alisa Angsley

PA: Nathan Moffett

PA: Adia Vega

Covid Medic: Robert Crowe

2nd Covid Medic/PA: Warren Workman

ABOUT HARMON BROTHERS

Harmon Brothers is the Utah-based video ad agency behind the most viral ad in internet history. Since 2013, the company has created over 30 groundbreaking, distinctive social media spots, which collectively have over 1.5 billion views and helped drive over $400 million in sales. Learn more at harmonbrothers.com

ABOUT THIRDLOVE

ThirdLove is a multi-generational women's lifestyle brand focused on elevated essentials across bras, underwear, loungewear, and more, which are designed to support women feeling effortlessly comfortable and confident. In the Intimates space specifically, the Company is the number one digital bra brand among millennials in the U.S., according to NPD's 2020 Intimate Apparel Awards. To date, over 18 million women have found their fit with ThirdLove's original Fit Finder® quiz and can now experience the next generation 3D interactive fit and style experience via ThirdLove's new virtual Fitting Room . ThirdLove supports the broader community through its TL Effect program, created to encourage and support early-stage companies run by female entrepreneurs of color and through the donation of more than $40 million worth of products to women in need. To learn more, visit www.thirdlove.com .

