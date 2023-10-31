New HarperDB 4.2 - The Distributed Real-Time Application Platform That's As Easy To Use As It Is Powerful

DENVER, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing HarperDB 4.2, a groundbreaking update that combines user-defined applications, real-time data streaming, and a lightning-fast database into a single package, expediting the development of enterprise-grade applications while achieving remarkable gains in system efficiency and resiliency.

The 4.2 release is focused on performance. To that end, initial benchmarks show an astounding 100% increase in read performance compared to HarperDB 4.1 when using the new Resource API.

HarperDB 4.2 also introduces a modular component architecture for creating microservice-based applications directly on top of the data that powers them. Managed either through developers' existing workflows and tooling, or via HarperDB Studio's redesigned web-based IDE, developers can build applications faster than ever before.

HarperDB 4.2's components are categorized into two main types: applications and extensions. Applications provide a range of endpoints, from REST to real-time, that can be customized to meet any need. Extensions, in contrast, function as reusable building blocks for features like authentication, additional protocol support, and other functionality used across applications.

Compared to traditional enterprise software architecture, HarperDB's application development platform delivers breakthrough system efficiency- increasing throughput, lowering latency, and reducing infrastructure spend. For industries like media, gaming, e-commerce, and others where user experience improvements are measured in milliseconds, HarperDB sets a new standard.

Caching is also now natively supported, with HarperDB 4.2 delivering sub-millisecond lookup performance across hundreds of millions of keys. This capability delivers cached values at a speed, scale, and versatility never before seen in a database, and allows for any part of a client request to be extracted and used to generate a cache key. With configurations for both CDN-inspired passive caching and pub/sub-based active caching, developers have the flexibility to deliver advanced capabilities and lightning-fast experiences. This feature is already powering production applications for several Fortune 100 brands.

If that's not enough, HarperDB 4.2 also delivers advanced data streaming capabilities by exposing HarperDB's internal data distribution mesh network to external client connections through Websockets, MQTT, and Server-Sent Events. Whether data needs to be moved, processed, or stored, HarperDB ensures optimal system efficiency and performance at scale, and promises dramatic architectural simplification while boosting performance and capabilities.

"HarperDB 4.2 is the most performance-focused release in our history," said Jaxon Repp, HarperDB's Field CTO, "We remain steadfast in our belief that reducing complexity is the key to enterprise application development, and are continually expanding our capabilities with a focus on making it easy to accomplish complex tasks. With deployments of 4.2 already in production at some of the world's most demanding organizations, we are constantly reminded of just how well our philosophy aligns with the real-world performance and economic requirements of enterprise applications, and we can't wait to see how our vision for the future is leveraged next."

To learn more about HarperDB 4.2 and the advantages this platform brings to enterprise development, please read our comprehensive release announcement on our website.

For inquiries or further information about HarperDB 4.2, please contact Margo at [email protected].

SOURCE HarperDB