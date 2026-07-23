New Harris Poll and Ruth AI Study: 81% of Americans Would Let an AI Agent Handle Part of Their Job Search

Nearly half would let AI negotiate their salary, while 76% have never heard that AI can provide biased career guidance

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence has become a mainstream source of career and financial advice for American workers, according to a national survey of 2,131 U.S. adults conducted by The Harris Poll in collaboration with Ruth AI, the AI career strategist built for women.

The full study, The Trust Gap, is available at https://ruthapp.ai/research and has already drawn coverage from Fast Company.

81% of U.S. adults would let an AI agent handle at least one part of their job search, while 47% would let AI negotiate their salary. Findings from The Trust Gap, a national survey of 2,131 U.S. adults conducted by The Harris Poll in collaboration with Ruth AI, June 2026. Full study: ruthapp.ai/research The Trust Gap is a national study examining how Americans use and trust AI with their careers, job searches, and pay. The survey of 2,131 U.S. adults was conducted by The Harris Poll in collaboration with Ruth AI in June 2026. Full study: ruthapp.ai/research

Nearly half of Americans (45%) have used an AI platform such as ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini for career or work-related advice. That rises to 66% of Millennials and 63% of Gen Z. One in three U.S. adults has used AI for advice about money at work, including salary, raises, bonuses, or negotiating pay.

Americans are also increasingly willing to let AI act on their behalf. Eighty-one percent would be comfortable having an AI agent handle at least one part of a job search, climbing to 90% of Millennials. A majority would let AI search for jobs (67%), conduct pre-interview research (67%), update their resume (65%), or apply for jobs outright (55%). Nearly half would let AI negotiate their benefits (49%) or salary (47%).

Yet awareness of the technology's documented limitations remains low. Three in four Americans (76%) had never heard that independent research has found AI can produce biased career and salary guidance. Seventy-two percent agree that AI can sound confident even when its advice turns out to be wrong.

"Americans are handing AI some of the most consequential decisions of their working lives, from the job search to the salary ask, while most have never heard that the guidance can carry bias," said Valerie Chapman, founder and CEO of Ruth AI. "We are delegating faster than we are asking questions. The responsibility now falls on the people building AI to earn the trust users are already giving it."

About the Survey

The survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll from June 11-13, 2026, among a nationally representative sample of 2,131 U.S. adults, including 420 Gen Z adults, 620 Millennials, 519 Gen X adults, and 572 Baby Boomers. Data were weighted to the U.S. general adult population. Some questions were asked only of respondents who had used AI for the relevant purpose. References to research on biased AI guidance refer to external academic research (Sorokovikova, Chizhov, Eremenko & Yamshchikov, 2025; arXiv:2506.10491) and are not findings measured by this survey.

About The Harris Poll Thought Leadership Practice

Building on more than 60 years of experience pulsing societal opinion, The Harris Poll Thought Leadership Practice designs research that is credible, creative, and culturally relevant, driving thought leadership and uncovering trends for today's biggest brands.

About Ruth AI

Ruth AI is an AI career strategist built for women, on a mission to close the $1.6 trillion gender wage gap. Based in San Francisco, Ruth AI is building a suite of AI agents that help women build personal brands, negotiate their worth, and launch their businesses. Learn more at https://ruthapp.ai.

Media Contact

Valerie Chapman

Founder and CEO, Ruth AI

[email protected]

786-375-1110

SOURCE Ruth AI