New Harris Survey Reveals Chronic Nasal Congestion Is Surprisingly Widespread: Nearly 1 in 4 Americans With Nasal Congestion Experience Symptoms Almost Every Day

YARDLEY, Pa., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Optinose, (NASDAQ: OPTN), a pharmaceutical company focused on patients treated by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists, today announced results of a new nationwide survey on chronic nasal congestion, its impact on daily activities, and awareness of nasal polyps as a possible cause. Nasal polyps are non-cancerous growths that occur with chronic inflammation high and deep in the nasal passages and lead to persistent symptoms like congestion, runny nose and recurrent sinus infections.

Is it allergies, COVID-19... or something else?

The Harris On Demand survey, conducted in partnership with Optinose, found that chronic nasal congestion is a common problem among U.S. adults – nearly one in four who experience nasal congestion experience it almost every day, with the majority (85%) reporting that congestion negatively impacts their daily activities. While most people suffering from chronic nasal congestion know about allergies as a potential cause, more than half are not aware that nasal polyps could be the cause of persistent symptoms – in fact, nasal polyps are a common cause of nasal symptoms that last more than 12 weeks. Despite confusion about symptoms and what might be causing them, fewer than half of people who suffer from chronic nasal congestion seek help from a specialist (allergist or ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialist) to look deeper at the cause of their chronic problem.

Additional survey findings include:

A majority (90%) of people reported aspects of their daily life are negatively affected when they experience chronic nasal congestion, including their ability to get a good night's sleep (60%), smell or properly taste food (48%) or enjoy outdoor activities (33%).

A large majority (95%) have experienced additional symptoms with their chronic congestion – including more than half who have headaches and one-third who feel fatigued.

Chronic nasal congestion commonly leaves people annoyed (54%), frustrated (46%), tired (45%) and irritable (41%).

Half of those surveyed are uncertain if symptoms they experience are due to their chronic nasal congestion worsening or from COVID-19.

"Nasal polyps affect up to an estimated 10 million Americans and are particularly common in people who also have allergies, recurring sinus infections or asthma," said Neal Jain, M.D., a board-certified allergist and immunologist. "Despite their high prevalence, nasal polyps are largely underdiagnosed and as the survey showed, most people with chronic congestion don't know that nasal polyps deep in the nose might be causing their symptoms. I frequently see patients who are frustrated with persistent symptoms despite using conventional nasal steroid sprays that you can get over the counter or as a generic prescription. Because there are other treatments available from your doctor that can shrink or even eliminate nasal polyps, I encourage patients to talk to a healthcare specialist to take a deeper look at what might be causing their nasal congestion."

"Persistent nasal symptoms can make people miserable and have a serious negative impact on both functioning and quality of life," said Ramy Mahmoud, M.D., President of Optinose. "Nasal polyps and the associated inflammation occur high and deep in the nose. XHANCE is the only FDA-approved medication for nasal polyps that uses an Exhalation Delivery System to deliver medicine high and deep in the nose to reach and treat the condition where it originates."

About the Survey

The survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Optinose from March 23-25, 2021 among 2,016 U.S. adults ages 18 and older, of whom, 529 have experienced chronic nasal congestion (i.e., stuffy nose for 12 weeks (3 months) or more in the last year). This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated.

About Optinose

Optinose is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on serving the needs of patients cared for by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists. Optinose has offices in the U.S. and Norway. To learn more, please visit www.optinose.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

To learn more about nasal polyps, visit www.XHANCE.com.

About XHANCE® (fluticasone propionate) Nasal Spray

Xhance uses an Optinose Exhalation Delivery System (EDS) designed to deliver a topically acting anti-inflammatory corticosteroid to the high and deep regions of the nasal cavity where nasal polyps originate. Xhance was approved for the treatment of nasal polyps in patients 18 years of age or older by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in September 2017.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Do not use XHANCE if you are allergic to fluticasone propionate or any of the ingredients in XHANCE. Get emergency medical care if you get any of these signs of a serious allergic reaction: rash, hives, swelling of your face, mouth, and tongue, breathing problems, or low blood pressure.

Get emergency medical care if you get any of these signs of a serious allergic reaction: rash, hives, swelling of your face, mouth, and tongue, breathing problems, or low blood pressure. Tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions and medications that you take. It is especially important to mention if you take antifungal or anti-HIV medicines as they may interact with XHANCE.

It is especially important to mention if you take antifungal or anti-HIV medicines as they may interact with XHANCE. XHANCE can cause nasal problems such as nosebleeds, crusting, sores, hole in the septum, and slow wound healing.

such as nosebleeds, crusting, sores, hole in the septum, and slow wound healing. XHANCE can cause eye problems including glaucoma and cataracts. You should have regular eye exams when using XHANCE.

including glaucoma and cataracts. You should have regular eye exams when using XHANCE. XHANCE may increase the risk of infections and can make certain infections worse. Avoid contact with people who have a contagious disease such as chickenpox or measles while using XHANCE.

and can make certain infections worse. Avoid contact with people who have a contagious disease such as chickenpox or measles while using XHANCE. XHANCE can cause reduced production of steroid hormones by your adrenal gland, resulting in tiredness, weakness, nausea and vomiting, and low blood pressure.

by your adrenal gland, resulting in tiredness, weakness, nausea and vomiting, and low blood pressure. XHANCE can weaken bones (osteoporosis).

Other side effects may include redness, pain, or swelling of the nose or throat, thrush (fungal infection of the nose and throat), nasal congestion, sinus infection and headache.



These are not all the side effects of XHANCE. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.

INDICATION

XHANCE is a prescription medicine used to treat nasal polyps in adults.

Please see Patient Information, full Prescribing Information, and Instructions for Use.

Media Contact:

Jonathan Neely

(267) 521-0531

[email protected]

Melissa Katz

(215) 514-0957

[email protected]

SOURCE Optinose