New Haven Assisted Living & Memory Care continues to excel in providing COVID-19 vaccines and testing

To guard the safety of residents & employees, New Haven Assisted Living is offering COVID testing and vaccinations

"Being one of the first senior living communities to offer over 25 COVID vaccine clinics throughout our 10 Texas locations, we are excited to offer free COVID-19 testing so New Haven residents and staff can rest easily knowing they are living in the VERY safest place, said Tessa Wilson, Director of Operations at New Haven "I remain confident that the COVID-19 vaccines and testing will transform the healthcare industry so New Haven can continue to provide a safe place for our current and future residents."

With the recent executive order issued by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, which went into effect March 10, 2021 relating to the opening of Texas business in response to the COVID-19 disaster, New Haven will continue following guidance from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding visitations, and infection control policies and practices.

New Haven continues to excel in all 10 of their communities by identifying different ways to keep current and future residents safe from exposure to COVID-19. The New Haven team understands families still have concerns about placing their loved one in senior living, and their ongoing commitment is to provide high-quality care in an environment that is safe for seniors.

About New Haven Assisted Living & Memory Care - New Haven Assisted Living & Memory Care is a luxury assisted living and memory care residence with 10 locations across Texas. New Haven invites residents to enjoy days filled with relaxation and ease of living, along with the finest in accommodations and senior care in a boutique style setting.

