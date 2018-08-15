New Haven Dental Group Affiliates with Gentle Dental Partners

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gentle Dental Partners (gentledentalpartners.com) finalized a partnership with New Haven Dental Group (newhavendental.com), adding four multi-specialty dental practices to its growing footprint in Connecticut. The four locations include Branford, Hamden, New Haven, and Woodbridge. New Haven Dental Group joins six currently supported practices in Connecticut with locations in Bloomfield, Enfield, Fairfield, Meriden, Newington and Torrington. With the addition of New Haven Dental Group, Gentle Dental Partners now supports 10 offices in Connecticut and 57 dental practices consisting of 14 practice brands throughout New England.

New Haven Dental Group has established itself over the past 40 years as a leading dental care provider in the New Haven and greater Southern Connecticut areas. Dr. Dean Cloutier, Dr. John Plachtyna, and Dr. Kevin O'Brien will continue in their leadership roles with New Haven Dental Group and are also now shareholders in Gentle Dental Partners. Gentle Dental Partners and New Haven Dental Group are both committed to attracting and retaining top talent throughout the region to provide expert dental care.

"We know partnering with Gentle Dental will not only sustain the exceptional practice we've built, but move us forward into the new frontier of dentistry by making significant investments for our patients and providers," says Dr. Kevin O'Brien of New Haven Dental Group, "Gentle Dental is an established, leading dental support organization in New England and their deep knowledge and experience in the dental industry was a key factor when partnering."

Gentle Dental Partners CEO Geoff Ligibel continues, "New Haven Dental Group is an exciting addition to our organization. We believe Connecticut practice owners and dentists will benefit from our partnership model, and patients will reap the rewards of expanded services, convenience hours and focused care." Ligibel goes on to say, "With 10 supported practices in Connecticut, we're able to grow the support we provide and the value we bring to the community through access to exceptional dental care. As with all practices, our focus at New Haven Dental Group is to continue the long-term patient and provider relationships developed by this highly talented, dedicated group."

Affiliating with Gentle Dental Partners delivers more opportunities for career growth, training and education, mentoring programs and investments in technology. Dental professionals enjoy the peer support and camaraderie of being part of a larger network of dentists. Gentle Dental Partners offers dentists the clinical and financial advantages of group affiliation including clinical autonomy, equity investment opportunities and freedom from the business challenges associated with running a practice. By focusing on patient care and best patient outcomes rather than daily administrative burdens, doctors at Gentle Dental Partners have the opportunity to earn more and have a better work/life balance.

Adds Ligibel, "This partnership allows us to further our shared commitment to patients and our vision of giving every person in New England a healthy, confident smile."

MORR Dental Solutions acted as exclusive financial advisor and Eskow Law group acted as exclusive legal advisor to New Haven Dental Group.

Gentle Dental Partners is a leading regional provider of high-quality, affordable dental services in the Northeast United States. For over 40 years, Gentle Dental Partners has been delivering comprehensive general dental services as well as specialty services including oral surgery, orthodontics, periodontics, endodontics, and cosmetic dentistry. Our dedicated doctors, hygienists, and dental professionals have a deep commitment to the communities they serve and a relentless focus on patient care. Gentle Dental Partners has a strong value proposition for dentists allowing the company to attract and retain an industry-leading team of clinicians and affiliate with high-quality solo and group dental practices. Gentle Dental Partners supports 14 brands across 57 dental practices in 4 states.

