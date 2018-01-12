New Haven Medical Services Offers New ED Treatment in South Carolina

As men age, the vessels in their penis weaken, contract and fill with micro-plaque, which can lead to Erectile Dysfunction. As these tiny vessels become clogged, the penis decreases in sensitivity, making it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection. Thankfully, the GAINSWave™ protocols can enhance a man's performance by using high-frequency acoustic waves to repair existing blood vessels and improve blood flow.

Thanks to the numerous clinical studies on Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (Li-ESWT), we can see that this therapy improves not only erectile dysfunction symptoms but also sexual performance. "GAINSWave™ is an ideal solution for men looking to improve spontaneous erections without the use of Viagra or Cialis," says Peter Kwofie, MD. Patients receiving GAINSWave therapy have reported improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between orgasms, which is why this a great alternative to ED medications.

This drug and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction. New Haven Medical Services, is now treating men with the GAINSWave™ Therapy in their offices located at 115 Eagles Nest Drive, Seneca, SC, United States.

Dr. Peter Kwofie is an Internal Medicine and Infectious Disease specialist who runs a multidisciplinary medical center, New Haven Medical Services, that offers medical care, infectious diseases services, infusion therapy, Platelet Rich Plasma injections (PRP) and bio-identical hormone replacement therapy for men and women. Dr. Kwofie completed his medical training at University of Ghana Medical School in 1989. He did his Residency in Internal Medicine and Fellowship in Infectious Diseases at Columbia Presbyterian at Harlem, NY in 2001.

