New Haven: Senior living received vaccine first, creates the safest environment for seniors

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Haven Assisted Living, with 10 assisted living and memory care communities throughout Texas, looks forward to the long-term protection COVID-19 vaccines will provide residents and staff, offering a peace of mind for families and everyone at New Haven.

Being one of the first senior living communities to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, New Haven residents can rest easily knowing they are living in the VERY safest place for seniors in the foreseeable future.

New Haven is confident the COVID-19 vaccine will transform the healthcare industry and continue to provide a safe place for all current and future residents to call home. Our teams will continue to maintain safety protocols currently in place to help protect our residents, staff, and families, including appropriate use of personal protective equipment (PPE), on-going community testing, social distancing, and specialized daily cleaning.

"Unfortunately, many seniors still living at home wait for access to the vaccine, which could be weeks to months away. While waiting, they will continue to be at far greater risk than seniors living in one of our communities, not just regarding their emotional and mental health, but to their physical health as well. We are fortunate to have the ability to provide close to 600 COVID-19 vaccines to residents and staff across 10 of our New Haven communities," says Holli Hasserodt, Regional Vice President.

Throughout this pandemic, New Haven has focused not just on safety but on maintaining community-style living that is vibrant for the residents by providing daily opportunities for social engagement, exercise, and an enhanced dining program. New Haven provides a wide range of benefits, from 24/7 care to give the residents the ability to interact with people daily, allowing for a social life.

New Haven Memory Care serves seniors with dementia, offering specialized memory care programs where they've seen significant benefits from the residents being able to engage and socialize versus the alternative -- being at home alone, isolated, and at potential risk of depression and loneliness.

"At New Haven, we understand families have concerns around placing their loved one in a senior living during this pandemic. I see it as one of the safest options for our seniors. We continue to excel in all 10 of our communities by providing vaccines for our staff and residents, new and old. Metaphorically, we are an island of safety in a sea of COVID-19," says Justin Yarmark, New Haven's Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

