New HDMI 2.1 8K Video Generator and Analyzer With Enhanced Gaming Features

ESPOO, Finland, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unigraf, a worldwide leading video electronics testing company, launches HDMI 2.1 Pattern Generator and Analyzer with enhanced gaming features. UCD-422 is HDMI 2.1 capable 8K device supporting Dolby Vision™ testing and other HDR formats. UCD-422 is now available for order.

UCD-422 supports FRL and TMDS modes and can test video up to 8K@60 fps. Support for HDCP 2.2 & HDCP 2.3 is also available.

Unigraf's user-friendly UCD Console GUI provides users with a built-in pattern generator as well as a live preview of the captured video and audio. UCD-422 comes with built-in tests for video (CRC), audio and link. All tests can be easily automated.

Enhanced Gaming Features

UCD-422 features enhanced gaming features in the Variable refresh rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). With these enhanced gaming features UCD-422 is a complete test tool for game console and display manufacturers.

Dolby Vision™ Testing extended from 4K to 8K

UCD-422 supports Dolby Vision™ and can be used to test Dolby Vision™ up to 8K resolution. "Unigraf first started supplying Dolby Vision™ Test Tools with UCD-323 for HDMI 2.0 Test kits. UCD-422 expands Unigraf's Dolby Vision™ Test Tools to HDMI 2.1 interface and 8K resolution" said Viktor Khachtchanski, R&D Manager of Unigraf.

Key Features

HDMI 2.1 Test Equipment (FRL)

Enhanced Gaming Features (VRR, ALLM)

FEC, Forward Error Correction

TMDS Support

HDCP 2.2 & HDCP 2.3 support

Dolby Vision™ Test Tool

8K@60 fps support (12 Gbps/channel)

eARC support (end of 2019)

DSC Support (ESTIMATED 2020)

UCD Console GUI for debugging

High level API for easy integration

Video Analyzer Software (ESTIMATED Q1/20)

Availability and Detailed Product Information

UCD-422 can already be used as a fully-featured 8K@60 fps video generator and is available for order. An engineer development unit of the analyzer is also available. Development work for the analyzer side of UCD-422 continues. As of the last quarter of 2019, there are no 8K capable generator DUTs available in the market for testing except test equipment. The development work of the analyzer software is expected to be completed in early 2020. Besides basic 8K video generating and analyzing functionalities, UCD-422 will enable support for eARC at the end of 2019. Support for DSC will be available in 2020.

For more information on UCD-422, please visit:

https://www.unigraf.fi/products/hdmi-test-tools/hdmi-2.1-test-tools/ucd-422-hdmi-2.1-test-tool

For detailed information on delivery time and pricing, please contact Mr. Tapio Perä at tapio.pera@ungiraf.fi

Unigraf, the Unigraf logo, UCD-422, are trademarks of Unigraf, and may be registered in some jurisdictions. HDMI™ is a trademark of HDMI.org. Dolby Vision™ is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories, Inc.

