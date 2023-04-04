New HDMI® 2.1a Source or Sink Protocol Test Solutions

Teledyne LeCroy delivers unparalleled value and scalability for HDMI testing

ELGIN, Ill. , April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teledyne LeCroy, the worldwide leader in protocol test solutions, today announced two new configurations for the popular quantumdata M41h HDMI 2.1a Analyzer/Generator system. The new configurations are a Video Analyzer-only solution and a Video Generator-only solution for tailored testing of either source devices or sink devices.

quantumdata M41h HDMI Analyzer only or Generator only

Designers incorporating HDMI 2.1a need sophisticated production and validation testing capabilities to ensure functionality, interoperability and in some cases, standards compliance. Much of the testing is either source or sink testing. Some situations may start as one and evolve into both. So, designers need flexibility and scalability from their test resources.

The quantumdata M41h now offers new configurations for either source or sink testing, while allowing users to upgrade the system through software licenses to the full analyzer and generator functionality to support both types. If compliance verification is desired, a software license can enable full standards compliance testing to pre-test or to self-test for HDMI compliance. The new configurations, combined with the instrument's compact size and efficient advanced programmer interface (API) offer exceptional value for research and development, validation testing, and production line testing, where automation, scalability and upgradability are required.

The new quantumdata M41h configurations are available for ordering now. For more information, visit our website at: https://teledynelecroy.com/protocolanalyzer/quantumdata-m41h.aspx or contact our sales support team.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight." Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com .

©2023 by Teledyne LeCroy. All rights reserved. Specifications are subject to change without notice. The term HDMI is a registered trademark of HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc.



Technical contact: Neal Kendall – Product Manager 847-888-0450



Customer contact: [email protected] 800-909-7211 or 408-727-6600



Website: https://teledynelecroy.com





SOURCE Teledyne LeCroy