New Head of XP Platform, VP of Operations, and Experienced Technical Hires Propel ATLIS Motor Vehicles Toward Production

MESA, Ariz., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Atlis Motor Vehicles, electric vehicle technology startup, announces recent hire of Chris Dawson, as Head of XP Platform, Robert Mandrov as VP of Operations and two key technical hires: Anirudh Bhokarikar as Battery Cell Engineer and Benoit Le Bourgeois as Lead Connectivity Engineer. These team members will lead ATLIS's continued development of proprietary battery technology and 100% electric XP Platform and XT Pickup Truck, with production-prototypes tracking for completion in 2021.

Atlis XT 100% electric pickup truck

"To disrupt the work truck market, we need to deliver a product that's better than the current standard. Today, that's gas- and diesel-powered pickup trucks. We are building out a team of high-horsepower engineers and leaders to do just that," says Atlis CEO and founder Mark Hanchett. "That's how we change the world: electric without compromise."

Dawson brings extensive manufacturing, engineering design, and process improvement experience from Tesla, where he was responsible for the Robotics and Automation groups for five years. His experience building electric vehicles and batteries brings massive value to ATLIS as they prepare for production in 2021.

Mandrov brings an additional15 years of Operations experience from Axon, Roku, Apple, Motorola, and Continental Automotive, where he championed customer experience, exceptional quality standards, and lean manufacturing. ATLIS adds even more expertise with the recent hire of battery expert Anirudh Bhokarikar to develop its proprietary battery cell and pack. Bhokarikar is a battery technology engineer specializing in Lithium-ion batteries for Motorsports applications with over 4 years of experience building custom battery cells at A123 Systems. New hire Benoit Le Bourgeois brings another 20 years of automotive experience at large OEMs and EV startups, most recently as Head of Connectivity at EV startup Byton. At ATLIS, he'll bring his expertise in automotive to the XP Platform and XT Truck teams, where he'll lead technical teams for infotainment and connectivity.

"At ATLIS, we're revolutionizing the way work is done, and we're building out a team of people who have a track record of disrupting stagnant industries," says ATLIS President Annie Pratt. "With these new team members, ATLIS is well-positioned to keep executing toward production launch in 2021."

About Atlis Motor Vehicles

Atlis Motor Vehicles is building an electric vehicle technology platform for heavy and light duty work trucks to make truck ownership simple. Atlis's subscription ownership model provides fleet owners predictable monthly payments with a lower total cost of ownership than traditional work vehicles, freedom from fluctuating gas prices, and confidence that they'll always have the vehicles they need when they need them. In order to meet the towing and payload capabilities of legacy diesel-powered vehicles, Atlis has developed proprietary battery technology and a modular system architecture capable of scaling to meet the specific vehicle needs. Atlis's mission includes bettering the charging experience by providing 15-minute charge times.

For more information, visit www.atlismotorvehicles.com or email [email protected].

Media contact:

Annie Pratt

[email protected]

916-239-5776

SOURCE Atlis Motor Vehicles