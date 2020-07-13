New Health Centre in Dominica Opens "in a Matter of Weeks," Funded by Citizenship by Investment

LONDON, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new health centre will be opening soon in Soufriere, Dominica, funded exclusively by the country's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. Hon. Denise Charles, Minister for Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives, and elected Soufriere MP, announced this during an online broadcast with Prime Minister Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit on July 6th.

After a two-year search, Ms Charles said that the government had now secured the land for the construction of the new health facility. The authorities further negotiated to build additional public housing on the entire acre of land at a later stage. Moreover, the government is building homes for 48 more families in Pointe Michel and over 30 in Scott's Head.

"Over two years ago, [the Skerrit Cabinet] approved for the health centre to be funded under the CBI Programme, but we have been unable to identify suitable land to build the health centre," Ms Charles said. "I'm so happy that we finally negotiated land close to where the old agricultural station was, and we are able to build that new health centre for the people of Soufriere in a matter of weeks."

Since Category 5 Hurricane Maria damaged 226% worth of Dominica's GDP in 2017, the government started building thousands of hurricane-proof homes for dislocated families, all sponsored by CBI. The ambitious 5,000-home project focuses on relocating entire communities, therefore new adjacent buildings like community centres and healthcare facilities are also part of the so-called Housing Revolution.

"After the hurricane, over 50 families lost their homes [in Pointe Michel]," Ms Charles recalls. "I'm happy tonight that I can say to the people that we have identified land for the construction of over 48 units in the first phase," she announced, along with details of the construction phases for other sites.

Dominica's CBI Programme has been key in supporting the island's goal to become "the world's first climate-resilient nation." Because the Programme is so important for virtually all aspects of life and economy, Dominica is especially careful about protecting the Programme's integrity.

Foreign investors wishing to obtain second citizenship from Dominica are carefully vetted first. Thereon, they either make a contribution of at least US$100,000 to a government fund or invest US$200,000 or more in pre-approved luxury hotels and resorts. It remains the best CBI Programme in the world.

