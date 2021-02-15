New Health Trends Tracker Highlights Growth Of Vitamins And Meat Alternatives, Numerator Reports

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has launched a Health Trends Tracker to monitor sales trends and consumer sentiment among select health categories associated with start of year health intentions, including Fresh and Frozen Produce, Vitamins & Supplements, Meat Alternatives, and Activity Trackers & Smartwatches.

The Health Trends Tracker reports an index of year over year category sales for the past 13 months with additional data from a survey of 3,000+ verified health category buyers.

Health Trends Index shows:

All categories were up versus prior year in 2020 in line with increased eating at home, stockpiling behaviors and health concerns throughout the pandemic.

All categories are up January 2021 versus 2020, noting January 2020 behaviors predated widespread concern about the pandemic.

versus 2020, noting behaviors predated widespread concern about the pandemic. Vitamins & Supplements show the highest growth at +23%, followed by Meat Alternatives and Fresh Vegetables at +21% and +13% respectively.

Sales Growth Index for Tracked Health Categories







FRESH FROZEN



Activity

Trackers &

Smartwatches Vitamins &

Supplements Vegetables Fruit Vegetables Fruit Meat

Alternatives Annual Sales 2020 vs. 2019 105 124 117 113 118 125 161 YTD Sales 2021 vs. 2020 105 123 113 111 110 111 121

Key consumer sentiment findings among verified buyers of health categories include:

Consumer health-related behaviors have improved during COVID: 42% of those surveyed indicated their health-related behaviors have improved since the onset of COVID, with 42% indicating they had not changed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and 15% reporting their health-related behaviors had declined.

42% of those surveyed indicated their health-related behaviors have improved since the onset of COVID, with 42% indicating they had not changed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and 15% reporting their health-related behaviors had declined. Consumers plan to improve: 74% of consumers indicated they were targeting a healthier lifestyle in 2021. More than half (54%) intend to purchase more healthy foods, and 45% intend to purchase fewer unhealthy foods in 2021.

74% of consumers indicated they were targeting a healthier lifestyle in 2021. More than half (54%) intend to purchase more healthy foods, and 45% intend to purchase fewer unhealthy foods in 2021. COVID is helping drive healthier change: 14% of respondents said their year-to-date 2021 health purchases were a result of a COVID-related behavioral change, while another 14% said the purchases were influenced by start-of-year intentions related to their health. This number jumps to 27% of consumers indicating their year-to-date Vitamins & Supplements purchases were related to a COVID health focus.

The Health Trends Tracker is updated bi-weekly with YTD omnichannel sales data.

