New Healthcare App Emerges as Solution to Daily Healthcare Cyber Breaches

The wisepatientAI app allows patients to have a secure copy of their medical records and take control of their health.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare is in crisis. In 2024, over 185 million Americans were affected by cyber-attacks, with patients' health records often held for ransom (Source: USA Today). The healthcare industry remains a prime target for cybercriminals due to the valuable information in electronic health records and historically insufficient security protocols.

wisepatientAI Your Health In Your Hands Arvind Raichur, Founder "wisepatientAI is disrupting the industry by giving patients the tools to actively participate in their care."

Patients are at the mercy of their providers to safeguard their information, and when these systems are breached, patients lose access to their health records, leaving both providers and patients helpless. The impact of these breaches spans from massive healthcare firms like United Healthcare to local providers. (Source: Becker's Health IT)

Enter wisepatientAI (wisepatientai.com), an innovative solution to the healthcare data breach crisis. The highly anticipated app empowers patients to take control of their health information and keep a secure backup, which is crucial in these uncertain times. It is the key to unlocking unparalleled control over one's medical journey.

Founded by entrepreneurs Arvind and Becky Raichur, DrOwl Health Technologies, LLC, the parent company of wisepatientAI, has been a trailblazer in the healthcare technology sector. The DrOwl Health Technology and suite of applications it supports have been installed on over one million devices worldwide. WisepatientAI empowers individuals to conveniently access, share, and interpret their medical records.

The cyber hack of Ascension Healthcare in 2024 left patients without their data for over a month. Patients and their families expressed concern about the level of care they were receiving during this time (Source: CNN).

Ascension devoted massive resources to bring the system back online. However, some physicians and nurses could not access their EHR system, and some patients experienced delays in their care plans.

In an era where up to 70% of medical records can contain errors, and patients often struggle with multiple portals and login credentials (Source: CNBC), wisepatientAI simplifies and secures access to health information. This ensures patients can actively manage their health records, verify their accuracy, and maintain an up-to-date copy of their information.

The term "Hyperportalitis," coined by the Sequoia Project in 2023, highlights patients' frustration with numerous healthcare portals. wisepatientAI addresses this by providing a single, unified portal that alleviates the burden of multiple usernames and passwords.

As consumers learned the importance of backing up their personal computers to prevent data loss, patients must now take proactive steps to secure their health information. wisepatientAI is here to guide and protect patients in this digital age, offering a robust solution to the pervasive problem of healthcare data breaches. The wisepatientAI app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.

About wisepatientAI

wisepatientAI, a subsidiary of DrOwl Health Technologies, LLC, is a pioneering healthcare technology company that revolutionizes patient-centric healthcare through innovative artificial intelligence applications. Founded by entrepreneurs Arvind and Becky Raichur, wisepatientAI offers a suite of applications designed to empower individuals to access, share, and interpret their medical records conveniently. wisepatientAI takes the privacy and security of its users very seriously, and the system has more stringent security standards than HIPAA requires. As seen with the current data breaches in major healthcare systems, it is now more important than ever to have a secure copy of your medical records with wisepatientAI. Committed to reshaping the healthcare landscape, the wisepatientAI app is at the forefront of compliance with regulatory standards and is poised to transform healthcare interactions. Your health in your hands.

Ashlee Singleton

[email protected]

602-875-5664

SOURCE wisepatientAI - DrOwl Health Technologies, LLC