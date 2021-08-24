New Healthcare Tech: Automated Self-Disinfection Enhances Point-of-Care Disinfection with Motion Control

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skymark Direct is proud to announce it will be a featured U.S. reseller of UV-CLEAN by Proximity, a newly developed automated self-disinfection solution to enhance disinfection protocol for frequently touched objects, and high-tech surfaces at hospitals, and healthcare facilities. UV-CLEAN assists with preventing the spread of bacteria and viruses throughout shared work environments.

UV-Cube (UVC-CU): The UV-Cube eliminates 99.9%* of pathogens after one minute, and 99.999%** of MRSA after two minutes or more, providing a quick and easy way to disinfect hand-held medical equipment and devices like small portable tablets and cell phones. Regular cleaning with low doses of UV-C light will help to eliminate the transfer of harmful pathogens while being safe for you and patients. Simply place items on the internal rack for 360 degrees of UV-C disinfection. Surface Mount (UVC-SM): The Surface Mount is designed to be used as a free-standing unit or you can easily remove the stand and attach the device to the top of any monitor bezel. Automated cleaning cycles with low doses of UV-C light is harmful for pathogens, yet safe for you. Although hand washing policies should be your first layer of defense, UVC-SM will provide an additional level of disinfection to all high-touch surfaces.

The device offers the healthcare industry a no-touch infection prevention option for point-of-care, nurse stations, laboratories, pharmacies, and examination rooms. Additionally, it helps prevent health-related employee absenteeism and presenteeism in shared clinical and non-clinical workspaces. A webinar on September 9 will provide more detail about this innovative motion sensing infection prevention technology and its exciting potential.

In 2019 and 2020 a comparison of UVC disinfection versus enhanced liquid disinfection practices on frequently touched high-touch surfaces was administered. The settings included a sports stadium, five airports, and six retail pharmacy locations in eight U.S. states, Canada, and Australia. The results will be presented at the webinar along with a discussion on the many challenges of implementing a UVC solution in a public space.

"Patients are at a higher risk to acquire a hospital acquired infection (HAI)," said Steve Reinecke, Chief Scientist and Regulatory Compliance Officer at Proximity. "The NSF International testing proved Proximity's disinfection device UV-CLEAN, is effective at eliminating at eliminating bacteria, making it the right complement to existing cleaning and hand hygiene protocols."



Key features and benefits of UV-CLEAN:

EPA registered, safe, no-touch, automated self-disinfection with motion control

Reduces transmission of germs, preventing them from multiplying and causing infection

Enterprise Quality Solution inactivates 99.9% of bacteria and viruses at the cellular level

Eliminates pathogens on objects and high-touch tech surfaces (C. diff, MRSA, Norovirus)

Audit reporting capabilities, Don Walker Award Winner, Manufactured in USA

"I'm proud to share that the clinical study was a great success," said Reinecke. "Not only did it confirm our UV-CLEAN unit is an effective disinfection tool, but it proved its efficacy in mitigating human error associated with the spread of HAIs. Gone are the days of wondering if your cleaning policies are productive. Our device consistently disinfects and records cleaning cycles for auditing purposes."

Webinar will demonstrate automated infection prevention for high-tech surfaces, devices, tools, and utensils. Here is what you can learn:



- Why this device was invented

- Functionality and Use Cases

- Current need for automated self-disinfection

- Clinical Efficacy, Licenses, Safety Features

- Why Healthcare is presently adding UV-CLEAN to automated room disinfection protocol

Date: Thursday September 9, 2021

Time: 2:00pm ET / 1:00pm CT / 11:00am PT

Duration: 30 mins, followed by Q&A

Hosts: Proximity, Skymark Direct

Presenter: Dawn Hughes, VP, Proximity Systems

Registration: proximitysystems.com/webex

For more information, visit skymarkdirect.com.

About UV-CLEAN by Proximity: Based in Texas for nearly 30 years, our family-run company has been building healthcare furnishings that not only enhance clinical efficiency, but actually help improve person-to-person interactions. From hospital examination rooms to training centers, and airports, our diverse line of solutions enable caregivers, customers, and technology to interact in a safe, seamless, and effective manner.

About Skymark Direct: We offer the latest in environmental health and safety technology providing our communities with the tools they need to enhance clinical and non-clinical disinfection protocol for shared equipment and workspaces.

