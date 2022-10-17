New Heaven New Earth Church Members Are Rolling Up Their Sleeves to Help People in Need of Blood

Members Will Donate in New York

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to address the overwhelming shortage of blood, New Heaven New Earth Church of Jesus members are rolling up their sleeves again. Members from the New York branch will donate the week of October 16-22 through the New York Blood Center (NYBC).

The blood donations being made in New York and across the globe by New Heaven New Earth Church of Jesus members are part of a campaign spearheaded by the largest youth volunteer group in South Korea, where the church is headquartered.

New York Blood Center presents a letter of gratitude to New Heaven New Earth Church of Jesus for its blood donations.

We Are One already has over 71,000 members who have registered to donate blood by the end of November. The group launched at the end of July and includes volunteers in Korea as well as overseas.

In the past, over 18,478 members donated blood in Korea. New Heaven New Earth Church of Jesus members around the world are making a tremendous effort to save the lives of many people through their blood.

Related Link:

https://www.scjamericas.org

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE New Heaven New Earth Church of Jesus