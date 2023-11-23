New Heaven New Earth Church of Jesus Praised for Clean and Orderly Maintenance of Facilities During Third 100,000 Graduation

News provided by

Shincheonji Church of Jesus

23 Nov, 2023, 16:14 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Heaven New Earth Shincheonji Church of Jesus is receiving praise for its orderly maintenance of the facilities used for its November 12th graduation of 108,084 theology students.

Before and after celebrating the graduation of Class 114 from the Zion Christian Mission Center, volunteers thoroughly disinfected and cleaned the stadium where the event took place in Daegu, South Korea.

Continue Reading
New Heaven New Earth Shincheonji Church of Jesus is receiving praise for its orderly maintenance of the facilities used for its November 12, 2023 graduation of 108,084 theology students.
New Heaven New Earth Shincheonji Church of Jesus is receiving praise for its orderly maintenance of the facilities used for its November 12, 2023 graduation of 108,084 theology students.

"I was quite astonished when I came for trash inspection before and after the event," said a professional cleaning company representative from the Daegu region. "Not only was it impressive that such a large number of people were able to move orderly during the event, but also the cleanliness after the event was remarkable. It made me see (Shincheonji Church of Jesus) in a new light."

In preparation for its latest graduation, Shincheonji Church of Jesus emphasized safety and order and paid close attention to environmental cleanup and sanitation. Beginning two to three days before the event, church members gathered to clean Daegu Stadium, install temporary toilets, and purchase supplies.

"We made every effort to ensure that anyone who sees it, even after the event, can say that it was an orderly and beautiful event until the end," said Jung Geun Young, head of Shincheonji Church's environmental cleanup department.

The November 12th ceremony was the third occasion commemorating the graduation of over 100,000 students who completed an in-depth course explaining the whole Bible and the Book of Revelation. Its ability to consistently produce 100,000 graduates at a time is just one of many impressive achievements of Shincheonji Church of Jesus.

The church's online seminar series providing its introductory, intermediate and advanced Bible course content has exceeded 32 million cumulative views on YouTube. As many as 9,593 churches in over 80 different countries have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Shincheonji Church, vowing to work together and exchange Bible teaching materials.

For more information about New Heaven New Earth Shincheonji Church of Jesus, please visit scjamericas.org or send an email to [email protected].

SOURCE Shincheonji Church of Jesus

Also from this source

Pela terceira vez, Novo Céu Nova Terra, Igreja de Jesus, Forma Mais de 100.000 Estudantes de Teologia em um Ano

Pela terceira vez, Novo Céu Nova Terra, Igreja de Jesus, Forma Mais de 100.000 Estudantes de Teologia em um Ano

Novo Céu Nova Terra, Shincheonji, Igreja de Jesus, o Templo do Tabernáculo do Testemunho, sediou o maior culto de formatura do mundo em 12 de...
For the Third Time, New Heaven New Earth Church of Jesus Graduates More Than 100,000 Theology Students in One Year

For the Third Time, New Heaven New Earth Church of Jesus Graduates More Than 100,000 Theology Students in One Year

New Heaven New Earth, Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, hosted the world's largest graduation service on...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Religion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.