New Heimdal-HaloPSA Integration Boosts Efficiency for Managed Service Providers

LONDON, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heimdal, a leader in cybersecurity solutions, is pleased to announce its integration with HaloPSA, a premier helpdesk ticketing system designed for Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

This integration allows Heimdal customers and partners using HaloPSA to automate and customize ticket management, significantly boosting operational efficiency.

This strategic move highlights Heimdal's mission to provide seamless, efficient, and automated cybersecurity solutions, empowering IT teams to focus on critical security tasks.

By optimizing ticket management, this collaboration aims to improve the operational efficiency of MSPs, enabling them to offer superior service and support to their clients.

This integration has been well-received by Heimdal's partners. Angus Shaw, Sales Director at Brigantia Partners Limited, notes:

"The integration between Heimdal and HaloPSA marks a significant milestone for both companies. Both are rapidly expanding and gaining traction across the UK and Irish MSP markets.

This collaboration will streamline processes for both existing and future partners, demonstrating Heimdal's commitment to prioritizing partners' needs.

The HaloPSA integration adds to Heimdal's suite of supported platforms, with more to come. Heimdal's continuous efforts to integrate additional systems show its commitment to simplifying and enhancing the operations of its clients and partners."

Jesper Frederiksen, CEO at Heimdal, also commented on the new enhancement:

"The integration with HaloPSA marks a significant advancement in our mission to connect a comprehensive Cybersecurity Platform with the HaloPSA ecosystem. This integration will greatly benefit MSPs and MSSPs by simplifying their operations and reducing the number of vendors needed to meet their objectives.

Ultimately, the Heimdal® platform, when connected to HaloPSA, allows these service providers to manage their businesses more efficiently, with reduced vendor friction, lower manpower overhead, and an easier path to increasing the cybersecurity posture for their customers."

Morgan Aspinall, Product Manager at HaloPSA, added:

"It has been a pleasure working with the team at Heimdal Security on their integration with HaloPSA. Integrating Heimdal Security with HaloPSA will allow for increased visibility of alerts and hence faster resolution, ultimately leading to improved service levels and customer satisfaction."

For more details about the Heimdal and HaloPSA integration, visit: Heimdal Assistance and Support.

About Heimdal

Founded in Copenhagen in 2014, Heimdal empowers CISOs, Security Teams, and IT admins to enhance their SecOps, reduce alert fatigue, and take proactive measures through one seamless command and control platform.

Heimdal's award-winning cybersecurity solutions cover the entire IT estate, offering solutions for every challenge, from endpoint to network level, in vulnerability management, privileged access, Zero Trust implementation, ransomware prevention, and more.

For more information, visit: Heimdal.

About HaloPSA

Originally founded in 1994, Halo Service Solutions rebranded in 2019, launching innovative products that revolutionize IT service delivery globally. Halo's cloud and on-premise service platforms, HaloITSM and HaloPSA, empower support teams worldwide with cutting-edge technology.

Recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies by the Financial Times, Halo is trusted by over 125,000 teams in more than 75 countries.

For more information, visit: HaloPSA.

