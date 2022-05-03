New HERDEZ® Avocado Dip Ready to Shake-up the Growing U.S. Dip Category

"Loyal fans of the HERDEZ ® brand can't get enough of the taste of creamy avocados, so we are thrilled to be giving them more of what they crave with the introduction of our new Avocado Dip," comments Giselle Olson, brand manager of the HERDEZ ® brand. "This rich dip stands on its own perfectly or can be added to favorite dishes for that ideal extra kick of flavor and creamy texture. Made with real avocados, HERDEZ ® Avocado Dip is ready-to-eat and the ultimate snack to enjoy with chips and veggies but is also perfect to add flavor to burgers, sandwiches, grilled chicken and more."

HERDEZ® Avocado Dip is ready to become a household pantry staple in the growing dip category, which accounted for over $875 million in dollar sales last year, up eight percent from the year prior and purchased by nearly 50 million buyers1. The dip is easily identifiable with its colorful visuals of avocados, jalapeños and traditional granite mortar and pestle bowl.

HERDEZ® Avocado Dip joins the existing family of HERDEZ® brand products, including its best-selling HERDEZ® Guacamole Salsa, Salsa Cremosas line, HERDEZ TAQUERIA STREET SAUCE® products, and more. The new dip is available in a 15 ounce jar (MSRP $3.69-$3.89) at major grocery chains across the U.S. including Food Lion, Meijer, Wakefern and also online at MexGrocer.com .

For more information on the HERDEZ® brand, including recipes, nutritional information, where to buy and more, please visit www.herdeztraditions.com , or follow the brand on social media on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

ABOUT THE HERDEZ® BRAND

The HERDEZ® brand allows consumers to experience the real flavor and culture of Mexico at home with authentic salsas and cooking sauce. The HERDEZ® brand is the No. 1 selling brand of salsa in Mexico and the leading authentic Mexican salsa brand in homes across the US. Best known for products such as HERDEZ® Salsa Verde, Salsa Casera and the original Guacamole Salsa, the HERDEZ® brand is founded on authenticity in flavor and quality you can trust. Innovation authentic flavor experiences is at the fore front of their success. The HERDEZ® brand is part of MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US focused on reimagining Mexican flavor. For more information and recipe ideas, visit www.herdeztraditions.com or follow the HERDEZ® brand on Facebook, Instagram , Pinterest and Twitter .

ABOUT MEGAMEX FOODS, LLC.

MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the U.S., reimagining Mexican flavor in restaurants across the country. MegaMex Foods is committed to authentic ingredients and providing a real solution for achieving true Mexican flavors with trusted brands such as WHOLLY®, LA VICTORIA®, HERDEZ®, EMBASA® and DON MIGUEL®. Founded by Herdez del Fuerte and Hormel Foods, MegaMex Foods is headquartered in Orange, California, with facilities in Texas and Mexico. MegaMex Foods has two operating plants, numerous manufacturing partners and over 4,000 employees. For more information, visit www.megamexfoods.com and www.mmxfoodservice.com .

SOURCE HERDEZ Brand