New 'Heroes Tribute Bar' On Carnival Panorama Honors Military Personnel, Supports Operation Homefront

She also said that a portion of the proceeds from the new entertainment and gathering spot will benefit Carnival partner, Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to building strong, stable and secure military families. Carnival prides itself on carrying more active and retired military personnel than any other cruise operator.

"The Heroes Tribute Bar is a project that is very near and dear to my heart and one that everyone at Carnival is extremely proud of. We're always looking for new ways to honor our military heroes and this new outlet is a wonderful tribute to the sacrifices of our Armed Services personnel and their families, and a wonderful complement to our extremely popular military tributes which are held on each and every Carnival cruise," said Duffy.

The venue features a distinctive All-American décor with logos of the five armed service branches of the U.S. military as well as patriotic and military memorabilia throughout the room. The venue's walls are lined with photos and messages centering on three main themes: Welcome Home, Thank You for Your Service and America's Heroes.

"We are absolutely thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership with Christine Duffy and the entire Carnival Cruise Line team to raise awareness and support for our troops and their families," said Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray Jr., president and CEO of Operation Homefront. "Their new Heroes Tribute Bar on board Carnival Panorama is a shining example of their desire to honor and celebrate this amazing group of our fellow citizens and provide a special venue where we can thank them for all they have done for all of us."

Specialty cocktails and beer will be offered and served in a custom pint glass with a portion of each sale benefiting Operation Homefront. Pint glasses are also available for purchase. While the concept will initially be a feature exclusively on Carnival Panorama, Duffy said that the line will look to amplify the spirit of the Heroes Tribute Bar at special moments across the Carnival fleet.

Carnival has been a longtime supporter of the military, hosting a military appreciation reception each cruise, shipboard concerts for military personnel, and events at U.S. Naval bases. Carnival received the U.S. Honor Flag in recognition of its military support and Duffy participated in the 88th Joint Civilian Orientation Conference, the oldest and most prestigious public liaison program in the Department of Defense.

Carnival Panorama sailed on its inaugural voyage yesterday and will launch year-round seven-day cruises to the Mexican Riviera Dec. 14, calling at seaside destinations such as Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlan and Cabo San Lucas.

