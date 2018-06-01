The 2018 Mini Collection is a limited-production set of three highly detailed, small-scale versions of classic holiday Hess Toy Trucks – the 1970 Hess Toy Fire Truck, the 1977 Hess Fuel Oil Tanker, and the 1988 Hess Toy Truck and Racer. Each miniature truck is equipped with working lights and a detachable display base. The Racer comes equipped with a pull-back motor.

On October 1, a special limited release Collector's Edition Toy Truck will be offered to commemorate Hess Corporation's 85th anniversary.

On November 1, the highly anticipated 2018 Hess Toy Truck will go on sale for the holiday season.

The Hess Toy Truck, offered exclusively online at www.hesstoytruck.com, remains a widely sought-after collectible and treasured holiday tradition that has been shared among families for generations. To stay up to date with the Hess Toy Truck sign up for alerts at www.hesstoytruck.com and follow Hess Toy Truck on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-hess-toy-truck-mini-collection-now-on-sale-300658028.html

SOURCE Hess Corporation

Related Links

https://hesstoytruck.com

