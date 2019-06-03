New Hess Toy Truck Mini Collection Now On Sale

The 2019 Mini Collection is a limited-production set of three highly detailed, small-scale versions of classic holiday Hess Toy Trucks: the 1975 Hess Box Trailer, the 1996 Hess Emergency Truck, and the 2011 Hess Toy Truck and Race Car. Each miniature truck comes equipped with working lights, chrome accents, and a detachable display base with name plate. In addition, the Race Car features a pull-back motor.

In keeping with the annual holiday tradition, the highly anticipated 2019 Hess Toy Truck will be revealed when it goes on sale November 1 at 10am EDT.

The Hess Toy Truck, among the bestselling toys annually, is a highly sought-after collectible toy and a treasured holiday tradition shared among families since 1964.

