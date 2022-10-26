New HFM Trading App Released, Available in Stores Now

KINGSTOWN, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A significant step towards market accessibility has been taken recently, as the leading online trading brand HFM (formerly Hotforex) announced the official launch of its app , available for both Android and iOS devices. This award-winning mobile application has already managed to spark the interest of many traders around the globe, even prior to its release, and now has become the talk of the town in the online brokerage industry.

"We are proud to release our new and improved app, and we are certain that it is going to be a game changer in the field," stated the spokesperson for HFM. "With diverse market coverage, customized trading features and the latest tech in terms of interface and security, this app is just another way in which we fulfill our commitment to remaining industry leaders, and setting the path for other trading brands to follow. We invite all of our users, whether new or veteran, to give the app a try. We are sure it will help them improve their trading routine."

What mobile trading should be like

Among the interesting features of the new HFM trading app, there are a few that stand out, such as the ability to conduct a 'favorites' list, multilingual support 24/5, real-time quotes and news updates, and an enhanced pack of tools and indicators. Furthermore, traders have access to detailed history of their performance with just a few taps, as well as a multifunctional digital wallet for multiple trading accounts.

"We've spent months designing this app to be as optimal as possible for today's trader, fine-tuning every small detail before releasing it to our valued users," added the spokesperson. "We are also constantly updating and improving it when necessary, so there is definitely more worth waiting for in the near future."

About HFM

Catering to traders of all expertise levels for over a decade, HFM is a multi-regulated and awarded broker, setting standards of excellence in the online brokerage sector. With over 3.5 million active customers, HFM today is a place where traders have access to thousands of instruments across varied asset classes. Support is granted 24 hours on regular trading days, via multiple means of communication, including a live support function. For more information regarding the benefits and features of HFM, traders are invited to visit the brand's official webpage .

SOURCE HFM