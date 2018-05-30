New High-Performance LED Linear Lighting from Access Fixtures

WORCESTER, Mass., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With the growing popularity of linear LED lighting fixtures, Access Fixtures is pleased to introduce the all-new, high-performance EPTA series. Ranging from 1 to 5 feet in length and sporting lightweight and unobtrusive, extruded aluminum housing, the EPTA sets a new standard for linear LED lighting. Capable of delivering a maximum of 19,035 lumens at an amazing 135 lumens per watt, the EPTA shines bright with 3000K, 4000K, and 5000K color temperature options.

The EPTA linear LED light fixture comes available with numerous optical distribution methods and sports the ability to select an anti-glare diffusion lens. The pictured knuckle mount is one of three mounting options available with the EPTA linear LED light fixture. Other mounting options include a bracket mount and adjustable 10-foot suspension cables.

Built to withstand the elements, the EPTA LED linear light is IP67 rated against water and dust and is also designed for ambient temperatures of -40°F to 122°F. Additionally, the EPTA is protected by a salt-spray rating of 1,000 hours and has a powerful, integrated L70-rated LED array that provides over 200,000 hours of life. The EPTA linear LED lights are available in black or gray finishes, allowing customers to select the best finish for their surroundings.

"Never before have we been able to offer fixtures as versatile, advanced, and affordable as these," says Alex Guarco, of Access Fixtures. "EPTA is already being specified for hair salons, industrial canopies, and horse barns across the United States."

Numerous beam spread and pattern distributions, along with the ability to choose a color rendering index (CRI) of 70+, 80+, and 90+ lets colors be displayed at their fullest potential. For customers looking for an anti-glare option, a diffusion lens is available at no extra cost. Three mounting options increase the versatility of the EPTA linear LED light: With bracket mounting, knuckle mounting, or 10-foot-suspension-cable mounting, the EPTA can be mounted and angled to provide the best lighting for your application.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures offers factory­-direct commercial, industrial, hospitality, and sports lighting solutions. It provides luminaires with LED, PSMH, and fluorescent light sources and uses custom manufacturing capabilities to hit customer specifications. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, garage lighters, vandal ­resistant lights, exit and emergency lights, high bays, and vapor-tight luminaires. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.accessfixtures.com.

