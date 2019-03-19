New High-Purity Acids Add to Chemicals Portfolio for Trace Elemental Analysis

Being tested for elemental impurities in the low parts-per-billion range, the new Thermo Scientific ICP-OES acids offers increased confidence in the results generated when used for sample digestion prior to analysis. Furthermore, the acids meet the American Chemical Society's testing specifications, enabling laboratories to perform analyses in accordance with the strictest standards. The products will be showcased during the 2019 Pittsburgh Conference & Exposition (Pittcon 2019), being held March 17-21, at Booth #2632 at the Pennsylvania Conference Center, Philadelphia.

"Pairing the appropriate reagents with the analytical instrumentation to boost productivity is a daily challenge for laboratories working on trace elemental analysis applications," said Alex Kaczmarski, director of product management and market development, laboratory analytical reagents, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "With the addition of this new grade of acids, we've expanded our product portfolio to better serve our customers to suit their many specific application needs, from sample preparation to analytical testing."

The new range of ICP-OES acids currently includes nitric acid, hydrochloric acid and sulfuric acid ­– all packaged in PVC-coated glass with color-coded caps for optimal safety and effortless visual recognition.

For more information on the Thermo Scientific ICP-OES acids, please visit www.fishersci.com/analyticalreagents

