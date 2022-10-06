New High School Diploma Program Equips English Learners with In-Demand Skills; Expands Talent Pool for Major Employers

Innovative partnership pairs Penn Foster's talent development platform with EnGen's unique approach to upskilling for English language competencies

BOSTON, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering talent development platform Penn Foster announced today the launch of an innovative partnership with EnGen designed to help English language learners earn a high school diploma, an often overlooked but critical step toward advancement in in-demand careers.

"There are millions of immigrants, refugees, and speakers of other languages in the United States who are unable to achieve their personal and professional goals because English is a barrier," said Katie Brown, PhD, Founder and Chief Education Officer, EnGen. "This partnership is about building an on-ramp to educational opportunities—and careers—that honor the skills and intelligence of workers who are ready to make an impact and thrive in a rapidly evolving labor market."

Today, nearly one-third of talented Hispanic workers are, for example, excluded from colleges and universities, trade schools, and professional opportunities that require applicants to have a high school diploma. Earning a diploma can also have an immediate impact on earnings. Recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics suggests that workers without high school diplomas earn 23 percent less than diploma-holders and face the highest rates of unemployment (8.3 percent). Over time, high school graduates earn an estimated $400,000 more over the course of their careers.

"Learning to speak English while earning a high school diploma opens doors to opportunity in the workforce, but language learning and high school have rarely been integrated with working learners in mind," said Stacy Caldwell, General Manager, Career and High School at Penn Foster. "Through our collaboration with EnGen, we created a flexible program that allows individuals with family or work responsibilities to learn at their own pace while building language skills – opening up a range of new career opportunities."

Penn Foster's High School Diploma for English Learners combines an immersive English language learning program with access to live small-group sessions with a certified English teacher. At the outset, participating learners complete an initial English placement test to determine their English proficiency, take interactive courses to improve their English, and re-assess their English proficiency to ensure they are prepared for high school-level coursework. The program content and curriculum are designed to cover essential topics like English, math, and science while instilling career-ready skills through situated learning and real-world simulations.

The High School Diploma for English Learners is open to participation to anyone interested in enrolling in the twelve-month program and can be leveraged by:

Employers that want to attract and retain English language learners, or provide a powerful benefit to current employees who speak English as a second language and an affordable alternative to traditional high school options.

Adults without a high school diploma who speak English as a second language, but lack proficiency, and need a high school diploma to take the next step in their career.

Social-purpose organizations that want to support members who speak English as a second language and lack a high school diploma.

For those looking for more information about Penn Foster's new High School Diploma for English Learners and how it can be used to support today's workers and learners, additional details can be found on the program webpage, here.

About Penn Foster

Penn Foster is bridging the gap between education and economic opportunity to build tomorrow's workforce. We partner with employers, education and workforce organizations and local community groups to design and deliver digital and blended learning programs that attract, upskill and retain workers in America's fastest-growing fields and professions. With more than 40,000 graduates each year, Penn Foster helps individuals discover pathways to opportunity through accredited diploma, certificate, and degree programs that matter in the world of work. For more information, visit https://www.pennfoster.edu .

About EnGen

EnGen is a Certified B Corporation that helps immigrants and refugees achieve self-sufficiency, economic mobility, civic participation and a better quality of life through virtual English language education. Prior to launching in 2020, the award-winning language learning platform was built and refined for ten years and informed by data of over four million learners, and it features ten patents and has received a digital promises certification. Available on desktop, tablet and mobile, EnGen offers customized learning pathways that adapt to language level, real-world interests and career goals. Currently, EnGen supports learners from employers such as Amazon, Walmart, the University of Maryland, Futuro Health, the state of Colorado, as well as community colleges, adult education providers, and immigrant-serving organizations. For more information about EnGen, visit www.getengen.com .

SOURCE Penn Foster