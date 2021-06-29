New High-Tech Automotive Development Center Opens In Israel

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new mobility proving ground and development center is opening this year in Israel to accelerate the growth of startup companies working on smart-mobility and other next-generation automotive technologies.

Founded by Drive TLV, POWER by Drive includes a 20,000-square-foot proving ground and a headquarters facility with meeting rooms, offices and laboratories for use by high-tech startups and interested corporate partners.

The center officially opened in June for testing, technology validation and collaboration by startups and corporate partners including Honda, Volvo Cars, Volvo Group, DENSO, NEC Corporation, Novelis, Cox Automotive, Hertz, Ituran, Next Gear Ventures and Israel's Mayer Cars and Trucks Group. It is located in suburban Tel Aviv.

Eyal Rabin, POWER's manager, notes that the test track can be set up with traffic lights, roundabouts, street signs and other features to simulate a wide variety of traffic situations. The secure geo-fenced facility guarantees user privacy and protects the confidential nature of technology under development.

Engineers from the Mayer Cars and Trucks Group will support test and development programs taking place at the POWER center.

"POWER by Drive is a logical next step in the commercialization process that includes our FastLane program," says Dr.Tal Cohen, Drive TLV's co-founder.

FastLane is a unique program designed to match high-tech startups with major corporate players in the mobility market. Startups that have participated in the program have raised a total of more than $1 billion in the past four years.

Technologies under development at Drive include different levels of automated driving and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), connectivity software, automated vehicle-inspection systems, a variety of vehicle electrification projects and smart-city applications.

To further accelerate the commercialization of new technologies at POWER some of its corporate partners plan to establish offices at the new development center as well. With POWER in their backyard, travel also will not be an issue for Israeli technology firms wanting to test, validate and quickly demonstrate their innovations for prospective partners.

"Startups with exceptional mobility products often need help to commercialize their technology," Cohen explains. "That's where Drive TLV and its partners can assist with guidance and collaboration consulting.

"People don't understand how much goes into onboarding and commercializing new technology. In our world, corporations and startups are like elephants and mice. They are two different animals with two different heartbeats that need to learn how to dance together."

He points out that POWER is designed to bring corporations and technology startups closer together in order to build the trust and understanding vital to any long-term business relationship.

"POWER helps 'de-risk' the initial stages of collaboration and significantly increases the likelihood of success," Cohen concludes. "Both sides, the startups and their corporate mobility partners, can benefit from the process.

"Startups want to showcase their technology, while major corporations want the process to go quickly and smoothly. POWER provides the platform to help startups understand the ecosystem in which they will be working, while helping their new corporate partners learn how to best utilize the mobility innovations under development."

About Drive TLV

Drive TLV is a unique innovation hub focused on smart mobility. It leverages an in-depth knowledge of Israel's high-tech ecosystem to handpick the most promising smart mobility startups and enhance their businesses with strategic guidance. It also forms and maintains strong global partnerships with industry-leading mobility enterprises, then promotes commercialization between its startups and industry partners.

In addition to Honda, Volvo Cars, Volvo Group and the Mayer Group, Drive's industry partners include DENSO, NEC Corporation, Novelis, Cox Automotive, Hertz, Ituran and Next Gear Ventures.

More information about Drive TLV is available at www.drivetlv.com.

