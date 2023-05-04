New High-Tech Gym Iron 24 Announces Grand Opening Event in Lake Jackson - Third Location in the Greater Houston Area

Ultra-Convenient Gym Offers 24/7 Digital Access, No Contracts, Fitness + Recovery Amenities

HOUSTON, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Say goodbye to unbreakable contracts, limited hours and complicated pricing structures. Iron 24 Fitness + Recovery, a new gym celebrating its third grand opening in Lake Jackson, Texas , does away with those fitness industry relics, using technology to provide a new level of convenience to Lake Jackson gym-goers.

Example of Iron 24 Fitness + Recovery facilities

The grand opening event is this Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and is open to the public. Local residents are welcome to drop by to tour the gym, meet the Iron 24 team, demo the app and get a free workout at the 4560 square foot facility.

Located at 120 Circle Way (in the Four Corners Shopping Center), the Lake Jackson gym is the third-ever open location of the Pearland-based brand, following the openings of the first locations in Conroe and Pearland , Texas, earlier this year.

Prospective gym-goers can quickly join by downloading the Iron 24 app . When they arrive, members only need their phone to access the gym 24/7, 365 days a year. Once inside, members can make use of a full array of gym equipment — cardio, strength, free weights, a stretch area and more. Iron 24 also offers an optional add-on for the "Fitness + Recovery" membership that provides access to the Recovery Rooms to use one of the infrared saunas.

For the commitment-phobic, Iron 24 has eliminated long-term gym contracts and done away with any sales pitch. Members can request to stop — or upgrade — anytime through the app.

For a short time, new members will receive the lowest prices ever offered at Iron 24. Members get access to Iron 24 gyms in Pearland, Conroe, Lake Jackson and all future locations as more open across the country.

The Lake Jackson gym has full amenities that include:

100% digital app-based membership

Treadmills

Ellipticals

Stationary Bikes

Rowers

Free Weights

Dumbbells

Kettlebells

Smith Machines

Infrared Saunas featuring SoloCarbon® Infrared Technology

Member-only digital access

Open 24 hours

Advanced security features

Convenient parking

"The grand opening of the Lake Jackson gym location is another major step in our continued expansion across the nation," said David Graham, founder and CEO of Iron 24 and FranchiCzar, Iron 24's parent company. "Our mission at Iron 24 has always been to empower people to achieve their fitness goals, and with each new location, we are extending our reach and impact within the community. By opening our third location in the greater Houston area, we are confident that we will provide even more individuals with an accessible state-of-the-art fitness facility and an exceptional workout experience."

Several more Iron 24 locations are planned throughout greater Houston and other major markets to open in 2023. Iron 24 plans to open new locations over the next several months — including gyms throughout Texas and locations in Florida, North Carolina, California and Alberta, Canada.

Based in Pearland, the company is also expanding nationwide through franchising .

More information about the Lake Jackson Iron 24 location can be found at gyms.iron24.com/lakejackson-tx-us .

More information about Iron 24 can be found at iron24.com .

About Iron 24

Iron 24 puts people in control of their fitness through simplicity, technology and convenience. Based in Houston, Texas, Iron 24 was created by a team of fitness, franchising and technology experts who set out to remove barriers to gym ownership and membership. The result is a 100% digital gym experience that's more affordable, easier to use and equipped with a full array of top-quality equipment, including free weights, cardio, functional and recovery areas.

Media Contact:

Marcella Winfiele

BizCom Associates

(832) 314-8565

[email protected]

SOURCE Iron 24