New High-Tech Gym Iron 24 Announces Grand Opening in Pearland - Its Second Houston-Area Location

Ultra-Convenient Gym Offers 24/7 Digital Access, No Contracts, Fitness + Recovery Amenities

HOUSTON, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Say goodbye to unbreakable contracts, limited hours and complicated pricing structures. Iron 24 Fitness + Recovery, a new gym celebrating its grand opening in Pearland, Texas , does away with those fitness industry relics, using technology to provide a new level of convenience to Pearland gym-goers.

Iron 24 Pearland

The grand opening event is this Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and is open to the public. To kick things off, Iron 24 is raffling off a free membership to one lucky attendee at the grand opening this weekend. Drop by for a tour of the gym, app demo, and to enter the raffle.

Located at 5070 Broadway St. , at the intersection of Broadway St., Walnut St. and McLean Rd., the Pearland gym is the second-ever open location of the Pearland-based brand following the opening of the first location in Conroe, Texas, earlier this year.

Prospective gym-goers can quickly join by downloading the Iron 24 app . When they arrive, members only need their phone to access the gym 24/7, 365 days a year. Once inside, members have full access to an array of gym equipment — cardio, strength, free weights, a stretch area and more. Iron 24 also offers an optional add-on for the "Fitness + Recovery" membership that provides access to the Recovery Rooms to use one of the infrared saunas.

For the commitment-phobic, Iron 24 has eliminated long-term gym contracts and done away with any sales pitch. Members can request to stop — or upgrade — anytime through the app.

For a short time, new members will receive the lowest prices ever offered at Iron 24. Iron 24 members in Pearland, Conroe and all future locations will have access to all locations across the country.

The Pearland gym has full amenities that include:

100% digital app-based membership

Treadmills

Ellipticals

Stationary Bikes

Rowers

Free Weights

Dumbbells

Kettlebells

Smith Machines

Infrared Saunas featuring SoloCarbon® Infrared Technology

Member-only digital access

Open 24 hours

Advanced security features

Convenient parking

"We're excited to bring the Iron 24 experience to the Pearland community, our hometown," said David Graham, Founder and CEO of Iron 24 and Pearland-based FranchiCzar, Iron 24's parent company. "The opening of the Iron 24 location in Pearland is a big step in our continued expansion throughout greater Houston and nationwide. With several new locations coming soon, Iron 24 is making fitness more accessible across the country."

Pearland is the second Iron 24 location and the first of two to open in Pearland, with another slated for May. Several more are planned throughout greater Houston and other major markets to open in 2023. Iron 24 plans to open new locations over the next several months — including gyms throughout Texas and locations in Florida and Alberta, Canada.

Based in Pearland, the company is also expanding nationwide through franchising .

More information about the Pearland Iron 24 location can be found at https://gyms.iron24.com/pearland-tx-us .

More information about Iron 24 can be found at iron24.com .

About Iron 24

Iron 24 puts people in control of their fitness through simplicity, technology and convenience. Based in Houston, Texas, Iron 24 was created by a team of fitness, franchising and technology experts who set out to remove barriers to gym ownership and membership. The result is a 100% digital gym experience that's more affordable, easier to use and equipped with a full array of top-quality equipment, including free weights, cardio, functional and recovery areas.

SOURCE Iron 24