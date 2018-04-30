New High-Tech Infrared Paint Stripping in 60 Seconds with Light Wave Stripping

BRADLEY, Ill., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration Works Inc. has developed an environmentally friendly method of paint stripping called the Light Wave Stripper. This method utilizes advanced infrared technology, and is revolutionizing the way old paint coatings can be removed. By simply placing a Light Wave Stripper over a section of wood for 60 seconds, multiple layers of paint are loosened and lifted and the paint can be scraped off as if it were butter.

Light Wave Stripper mobile stripping cart for field use. Light Wave Stripper in action.

The paint stripping industry is currently dominated by chemical based paint removal products, most of which are toxic or harmful to humans in some way. Eliminating chemicals used in paint stripping can have a positive dramatic impact on our health and our environment, and it can encourage more reuse and recycling of quality materials such as original, old growth forest wood. Professional painting contractors, lead abatement contractors, restoration companies, and others who strip high volumes of paint- laden objects can now do so quickly and without the use of any chemicals.

Restoration Works Inc. has been using the Light Wave Stripper internally for over 4 years with great success. Stripping production has increased dramatically because the removal process is so quick, and toxic waste has decreased dramatically (by up to 90%) because no chemicals are needed. Whether used in a shop setting or on a job site, the Light Wave Stripper saves time and therefore money. Traditional paint stripping methods are time consuming, onerous, and bad for the environment. The traditional process involves applying chemicals, waiting for the chemicals to penetrate (12-24 hours), removing the chemicals and paint, and disposing of the waste. In contrast, the Light Wave Stripper simply requires a 60-second zap. The only thing left to collect is the paint shavings, which if lead- based must be disposed of properly.

The Light Wave Stripper was developed by Restoration Works Inc. to solve the difficulty of paint stripping and to allow more historic material to be saved and restored, as well as to promote the Green movement which encourages us to recycle, reuse, and restore older quality materials that are just being thrown away. Because the public considers paint stripping to be time-consuming and difficult, people often choose to simply replace the original forest wood used in older buildings rather than to restore and reuse it. As a result, a large amount of original forest wood is just thrown away. When people remodel old buildings, they frequently use inferior substitute products, such as early growth pulp wood, composite wood, plastic imitation wood, and laminated boards when they could be reusing the real wood beams and boards that are being thrown away.

Gail Wallace, President of Restoration Works Inc. and Light Wave Stripping Inc., is hoping to change our "throw-away society" trends by making paint stripping less of a burden. "Light Wave Stripping makes paint stripping so much easier and more cost effective, not only for the person doing the stripping, but also for the people who reside in the spaces where stripping might be occurring. They do not have to put up with chemical smells and vapors, plus several days of disruption," Wallace says. "The Light Wave Stripper is a win-win in so many ways."

Restoration Works Inc. and Light Wave Stripping Inc. won an award in October of 2017 from the Illinois Sustainable Technology Center for having demonstrated a commitment to environmental excellence through outstanding and innovative sustainability practices. Winners are selected through a rigorous process of review and examination by ISTC experts. This award recognized all of the sustainable practices Restoration Works Inc. has developed, but especially their stripping method, the Light Wave Stripper.

Light Wave Stripping Inc. is now introducing their stripping devices to the market. "If this method of Green stripping can help change the paint stripping industry and eliminate some of its chemical use, it will steer us in a new direction toward a cleaner environment, and it will also be another step toward alleviating Climate Change," says Gail Wallace, President.

For more information or to purchase a Light Wave Stripper, please visit http://www.lightwavestripping.com

For more information about Restoration Works Inc., please visit http://www.restorationworksinc.com.

