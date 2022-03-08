New High Tech Test Reveals Your Actual Age

SURPRISE, Ariz. , March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barbara Morris, editor and publisher of the Put Old on Hold Journal has announced the discovery of a new, high tech test developed by TruAgeDiagnostics. The test determines your actual biological age -- your real age. It makes chronological age (calendar age) meaningless.

"This is the most exciting advanced research I've seen in a very long time," says Ms.Morris. "Acceptance of our chronological age often cheats many individuals, women in particular, out of years of love, happiness and success because they think they are "too old" to make new positive changes. Until the TruDiagnostics test became available there was no way to determine actual or real biological age. This test accurately tests the body' s cells though a blood test conducted in a high tech lab. For more details, download the TruAge Brochure

Morris explained the true power of the test. "I'm 93 and took the test. The result showed my biological age is 74. That's unusual, but I've been a "health nut" and have exercised regularly for many years. The test result explains not only "why" our cells are in the condition they are in but help is given to understand what can be done to preserve or improve health and vitality for longer than expected. The TruDiagnostics test can be a wake-up call if the result shows a person is biologically older than their chronological age. Positive change can be started immediately. It's a woman's best friend."

David A. Sinclair, PhD, author of the new book, Lifespan: Why We Age --and Why We Don't Have To believes physical and mental aging is a curable disease. Barbara Morris agrees that we can lower the rate of our physical and mental aging by learning our actual or biological age and making diet, exercise and lifestyle changes that will produce results we want. It can be done when we learn how to do it. The TruAgeDiagnpostics test holds the key to success.

The test is now available to anyone and can be ordered from TrueAgeDiagnostics. Use the word PUTONHOLD in the appropriate box on the checkout page and receive a $50 discount.

Ms. Morris suggests reading her private monthly Put Old on Hold Journal. If you wish to subscribe at no charge, contact Barbara at: [email protected].

