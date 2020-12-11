New Higher Heights for America and HIT Strategies Georgia Poll: Black Women Voters Clear on Power to Shift Senate Runoff Results, Understand GA will Determine Fate of Key Policies That Impact Their Lives

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black women voters in Georgia know that power to determine who controls the Senate is in their hands, according to a new poll released by Higher Heights for America (Higher Heights). They also are clear how critical runoff results are to the fate of policies impacting the issues Black women care about most. While interest in the runoff election and motivation to vote remains high among Black women voters, the poll's findings also show it is critical for Black women to have a plan to cast their votes early or get the polls, ensuring election victories go to the candidates of their choice.

"Black women know there's a lot riding on the results of this runoff for Georgia and for the country," said Glynda C. Carr, President and CEO of Higher Heights. "In the face of persistent voter suppression and disinformation efforts, however, we can still determine who will win these races just like we did in the Presidential election. Black women must have a plan to get the information we need about this election to our communities and a strategy to make sure we all get to the polls early and on January 5."

"Democrats cannot flip the Senate without Black women voters, and there is an urgent need to empower Black women in Georgia with the information they need to vote," said Roshni Nedungadi, Democratic Pollster and Partner at HIT Strategies, who conducted this poll. "The majority (52%) of these voters do not know the runoff is on January 5th even though they express a near universal likelihood to vote (87%). Black women see policies that can be passed with a Senate majority like the Heroes Act (76%) and the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act (74%) as largely impacting their community. Connecting this race to these policy priorities will mobilize Democrats' most supportive voting bloc."

Key findings of the poll include:

Top issues to Black women voters affecting the state of Georgia directly correlate with the policies they believe will be most impactful, including the HEROES Act, the Strengthening Healthcare Act and the George Floyd Act.

directly correlate with the policies they believe will be most impactful, including the HEROES Act, the Strengthening Healthcare Act and the George Floyd Act. Traits that are most important to Black women in Georgia when making a decision on voting for a candidate is that they are a community leader (59%), free of scandal in their professional or business life (59%), free of scandal in their personal life (51%), and has lots of elected experience (42%).

when making a decision on voting for a candidate is that they are a community leader (59%), free of scandal in their professional or business life (59%), free of scandal in their personal life (51%), and has lots of elected experience (42%). 42% of respondents plan to vote early, yet close to 25% do not have the information they need to vote early or where to return mail-in ballots to be counted in the run-off election.

Results of the poll are based on responses from 495 Black women who vote in Georgia , conducted November 20 – 25, 2020 via phone and online. The full poll results and key findings can be downloaded here .

