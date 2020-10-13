New Higher Heights National Poll: Black Women More Motivated to Vote than Ever Before, Fully Grasp Political Power to Shift Election Results

"Black women are aware that we can be the deciding factor this election," said Glynda C. Carr, President and CEO of Higher Heights Leadership Fund (Higher Heights). "We understand that this is the most consequential election of our time, for our communities, and for our country, and we know that we must vote as though our lives depended on it – because they do."

Top factors energizing Black women to vote include protecting democracy and racial justice, with the majority of respondents attributing racism as the one main issue keeping them up at night. Black women also prioritized addressing the coronavirus crisis, affordable healthcare, and the economy as important issues to their demographic and to the overall Black community as they prepare to cast their ballots.

Some key findings from the poll include:

75% of Black women say they are more motivated to vote now than they have ever been before;

64% chose Black women as the demographic group who will make the biggest difference in the outcome of the Presidential election if they turn out in significant numbers; and

66% of voters said they are very concerned about protecting children's ability to get a good education without compromising health and safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

These findings are based on a survey of 506 likely 2020 Black women voters nationwide conducted between September 30 and October 4, 2020.

About Higher Heights

Higher Heights is the only national organization exclusively dedicated to harnessing, organizing and mobilizing Black women's political power to elect Black women, influence leadership and advance progressive policy.

Through two entities, Higher Heights Leadership Fund , a 501(c)(3) organization and its sister organization Higher Heights for America , a national 501(c)(4) organization,, Higher Heights is investing in a long-term strategy to analyze, expand and support a Black women's leadership pipeline at all levels and strengthen their civic participation beyond Election Day.

